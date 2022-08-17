Skip to main content

Falcons Sign Ex-Cardinals WR to Deal: Details

The Falcons add to their wide receiver room.

The Atlanta Falcons are adding to their wide receiver room Wednesday by signing wide receiver KeeSean Johnson to a contract.

In a corresponding move, the team waived undrafted free agent wideout Tyshaun James.

Johnson, who turns 26 in October, was with his hometown San Francisco 49ers in training camp before he was waived earlier this week. Shortly after going unclaimed off waivers, the Falcons made their move and signed the fourth-year wide receiver.

Johnson played high school in Palo Alto, but went to college at nearby Fresno State before being taken in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

cacaa133-8985-4e80-9279-6235e324d6cd
Play

Falcons DB Isaiah Oliver Seeing Snaps at New Position

Oliver has spent his entire career at cornerback, starting outside and now working in the slot.

By Daniel Flick2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mykal Walker
Play

'Top Shelf' Falcons LB Mykal Walker Looks to Command Atlanta Defense

Walker is entering his third NFL season with the Falcons.

By Jeremy Brener and Daniel Flick4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Desmond Ridder
Play

Falcons-Lions OFFENSE Snap Counts: How Much Did Desmond Ridder Play?

Falcon Report breaks down the numbers and possible meanings behind the Falcons' playing time on offense in Atlanta's preseason opener against the Detroit Lions.

By Arnav Sharma7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Johnson struggled to find his footing in Arizona as the team drafted Andy Isabella in the second round of the same draft and traded for Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins less than a year later. Before the 2021 season, the Cardinals parted ways with Johnson.

Johnson spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, but failed to find an opportunity to play throughout the season. After the season, Johnson signed a reserve contract with the Niners, but failed to stick.

Johnson's stint in Atlanta could be his last chance in the league if he fails to catch on with the Falcons ... and it won't be easy.

The Falcons have 12 receivers on the roster in a wide open competition mixed with veterans and rookies. However, by signing Johnson, the Falcons are signaling that the team might not be impressed with how the wide receiver group is as a whole. With Johnson on the roster, more competition enters the room and it keeps every receiver fighting for a roster spot and playing time on their toes.

cacaa133-8985-4e80-9279-6235e324d6cd
News

Falcons DB Isaiah Oliver Seeing Snaps at New Position

By Daniel Flick2 hours ago
Mykal Walker
News

'Top Shelf' Falcons LB Mykal Walker Looks to Command Atlanta Defense

By Jeremy Brener and Daniel Flick4 hours ago
Desmond Ridder
News

Falcons-Lions OFFENSE Snap Counts: How Much Did Desmond Ridder Play?

By Arnav Sharma7 hours ago
Arnold Ebiketie
News

Falcons-Lions DEFENSE Snap Counts: Who Played Most?

By Arnav Sharma9 hours ago
USATSI_18759773
News

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith 'Very Pleased' With Rookie Pass Rushers

By Cole ThompsonAug 16, 2022 4:12 PM EDT
Vernon_3224
News

Falcons Trim Roster to 85: Who Got Cut?

By Falcon Report StaffAug 16, 2022 1:45 PM EDT
pitts first td
News

Falcons Coach Reveals 'Challenge' of Covering Star Kyle Pitts: Harder in Year 2?

By Daniel FlickAug 16, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
E3EGHrfWYAAzu4t
News

Falcons DT Ta'Quon Graham Making 'The Big Jump'?

By Daniel FlickAug 16, 2022 10:15 AM EDT