Falcons Sign Ex-Cardinals WR to Deal: Details

The Atlanta Falcons are adding to their wide receiver room Wednesday by signing wide receiver KeeSean Johnson to a contract.

In a corresponding move, the team waived undrafted free agent wideout Tyshaun James.

Johnson, who turns 26 in October, was with his hometown San Francisco 49ers in training camp before he was waived earlier this week. Shortly after going unclaimed off waivers, the Falcons made their move and signed the fourth-year wide receiver.

Johnson played high school in Palo Alto, but went to college at nearby Fresno State before being taken in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Johnson struggled to find his footing in Arizona as the team drafted Andy Isabella in the second round of the same draft and traded for Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins less than a year later. Before the 2021 season, the Cardinals parted ways with Johnson.

Johnson spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, but failed to find an opportunity to play throughout the season. After the season, Johnson signed a reserve contract with the Niners, but failed to stick.

Johnson's stint in Atlanta could be his last chance in the league if he fails to catch on with the Falcons ... and it won't be easy.

The Falcons have 12 receivers on the roster in a wide open competition mixed with veterans and rookies. However, by signing Johnson, the Falcons are signaling that the team might not be impressed with how the wide receiver group is as a whole. With Johnson on the roster, more competition enters the room and it keeps every receiver fighting for a roster spot and playing time on their toes.