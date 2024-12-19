Kirk Cousins Addresses Future with Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins knows his past wasn't good enough and his present will be spent sitting on the sidelines.
But what about his future?
The Falcons benched the 36-year-old Cousins on Tuesday evening, turning to first-round rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to start the final three games of the regular season.
Cousins is in the first season of a four-year, $180 million contract signed in March. He's set to receive $90 million guaranteed over the first two years of the deal.
Contractually, Atlanta will have to eat a considerable amount of dead cap space if it trades or cuts Cousins -- but that, and where Cousins spends next season, is a story for another day, the four-time Pro Bowler said.
"Again, you're kind of one day at a time right now, and you kind of always are in this league," Cousins said during his press conference Wednesday. "Then in the off season, that's when conversations happen, but we're not there yet."
The Falcons' decision to bench Cousins came less than 24 hours after the team's 15-9 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, during which Cousins went just 11-for-17 passing for 112 yards, one touchdown and an interception.
Cousins' touchdown pass, a 30-yard connection with receiver Drake London, was his first in 151 pass attempts dating back to a Nov. 3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He threw eight interceptions during that time span and threw another Monday night.
Morris, Cousins and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson each cited a combination of turnovers and decision making as the reasons for Cousins' benching.
But has Cousins thrown his last pass as a Falcon? Morris isn't thinking that far ahead, and is instead focused on Sunday's home game against the New York Giants.
"We're just trying to get a win vs. the Giants," Morris said. "That's the big part for us right now and the big part for everybody right now. I think we're all focused on that. I think both of these guys want to win, our whole team wants to win, our organization wants to win, and I think that is our focus right now.
"Obviously, you've got to have those long-term decisions and those long-term answers that have got to be made, but that's not right now."
Morris added nothing is permanent in the NFL, but Penix is the team's starting quarterback. Cousins, meanwhile, is the team's No. 2 quarterback, effectively swapping roles with Penix.
That's the immediate future. What happens beyond remains to be seen. But for now, the Falcons are focused on winning Sunday and Cousins wants to do as much as he can to help accomplish that goal.
"He definitely expressed to me how he's going to be the best No. 2 quarterback in National Football League," Morris said.
Atlanta (7-7) hosts the Giants (2-12) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.