Hall of Fame Quarterback Sounds Off Atlanta Falcons Anemic Offense
The Atlanta Falcons' offense has been abysmal to start the 2025 season. On Sunday, it reached a new low. The Falcons amassed just 29 total rushing yards against the No. 29 rushing defense in the NFL.
They scored a total of three points until a garbage time score down 31 points late in the fourth quarter. After a 21-point first-half explosion against the Buffalo Bills, Atlanta has scored just 23 points in its last eight quarters of football. The Falcons are currently 29th in the NFL in points per game, scoring just 17.1 per contest.
The Falcons' offense has been so bad that Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner took to social media to express his frustrations with the team.
“I love this game & breaking down tape, but I’m struggling to watch the ATL O tape!!! Predictable… boring (same plays over and over)… don’t like the spacing often… lots of miscommunication… just don’t really get it??!” Warner wrote on X following the Falcons' embarrassing 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
The Falcons' offense has truly been a struggle to watch this season. They’ve scored 30 points just once this season, and scored 10 or fewer points in three of seven games, including back-to-back games. Atlanta was missing their best receiver in Drake London and their starting quarterback in Michael Penix Jr.; however, there were absolutely no excuses not to take advantage of the Dolphins' weak run defense.
With London out, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson should have targeted Pitts heavily, but the tight end ended the game with just one more target than KhaDeral Hodge, who’s mostly served as a special teams ace for the Falcons. Hodge (eight) had double as many targets as Darnell Mooney on Sunday.
The biggest issue with Robinson’s play calling is his adamant refusal to incorporate play-action passing. The Falcons have just 31 pass attempts out of play action this season, 29th in the NFL.
It’s one thing for fans to complain about a team’s offensive woes. When a HOF quarterback brings it up, there’s probably something wrong. After another embarrassing loss by the Atlanta Falcons, a change needs to come, and a change bigger than firing the team’s wide receiver coach.
A stagnant offense has become the norm for the Atlanta Falcons this season, which is embarrassing given the amount of talent the team has. An offense with Bijan Robinson should not struggle to score 10 points against a poor Miami Dolphins defense. With the season quickly slipping away, something major needs to change with this Falcons offense.