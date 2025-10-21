Kyle Pitts Continues to Shine in Way Falcons Waited For
The Atlanta Falcons’ offense has struggled to start the 2025 season. The team is averaging 18.3 points per game, which is bottom five in the NFL. Still, tight end Kyle Pitts has been one of the few bright spots, consistently helping the Falcons move the ball down the field.
On primetime during Sunday Night Football, Pitts hauled in a game-high seven receptions (tied with San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey) for 62 yards. It was Pitts’ third game of the season with more than 50 receiving yards and his second game with seven or more catches. He had just two games with seven or more receptions all of last season; now he has two in six games this year.
“I would say it’s still going on. No expectations have been set that I necessarily want to say to the public,” Pitts said when asked how he would grade his play thus far this season. “But just trying to put good things on tape each week, and you know, do as best I can to be an asset to Mike [Michael Penix Jr.] and to this offense.”
Pitts was not only an asset on Sunday, but arguably Atlanta’s best pass catcher. He was the Falcons' highest graded player per Pro Football Focus (PFF) and made some big plays through the air.
The tight end also had a 20-yard catch and run wiped off the board in the first half due to an offensive holding by right tackle Elijah Wilkinson. Pitts was a mismatch on Sunday that the Falcons did not abuse to their advantage.
Pitts has quietly put together a good season. His 285 yards are the 12th most out of all tight ends in the NFL. However, of the 11 players above him in yards, eight have played more games than him. Pitts’ 47.5 yards per game are the eighth most amongst tight ends. He’s been one of the better tight ends in the league this year, despite the struggles of the Falcons' offense.
For Pitts, the key on offense is to remain consistent.
“Obviously, that’s the main goal is to be consistent and keep putting good things on tape as an offense, and you know, putting as much points on the board as we can,” Pitts said.
Those are two areas where the Falcons offense has struggled: consistency and scoring. The Falcons' offense looks wildly different week-to-week. In Week 6, the offense exploded onto the scene with 21 (nearly 28) first-half points. In the six quarters to follow, the offense has scored just one touchdown.
For a Falcons offense still searching for its rhythm, Pitts has been a steady hand. He’s doing exactly what he said he was doing, putting good things on tape each week and being an asset to Penix. If the Falcons' offense as a whole can show the consistency that Pitts has shown, and is talking about, the numbers on the scoreboard may start to go up.