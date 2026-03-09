Falcons Bring Back Another Familiar Face at Tight End

FLOWERY BRANCH – Just an hour after adding one former Atlanta Falcons pass catcher, general manager Ian Cunningham has reportedly signed tight end Austin Hooper in free agency on a one-year deal worth $3.25 million. The move, first reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport , will give the Falcons another receiving option at the tight end position.

Hooper is well-connected to the new regime at Flowery Branch. He played four years in Atlanta (2016-2019) with Matt Ryan, who is now the Falcons’ president of football. The tight end played a key role in the Falcons’ outstanding offense in 2016 en route to the franchise’s NFC Championship. Hooper, a former third-round pick, had 2,244 yards on 214 receptions and 16 touchdowns.

After Atlanta, Hooper moved up to the Cleveland Browns, where he played for new Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski for two seasons (2020-21). With the Browns, he accounted for 84 receptions for 780 yards and seven touchdowns.

After his stop with the Browns, Hooper played for the Tennessee Titans (2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2023), and the New England Patriots (2024-25).

“I love the position. I coached it. It was my first position to coach on the offensive staff, as tight ends coach with the Vikings under Coach [Mike] Zimmer,” Stefanski said. “I love the position because of the versatility that it provides to an offense. And you've seen it around the league. This is nothing new or earth-shattering, but tight ends that can line up all over make life hard on a defense. Whether you can line them up outside, in the backfield, in line, you name it, we love versatility at that position.”

The 31-year-old tight end has been a steady depth player in the NFL and is well-accustomed to playing alongside other options. In Atlanta, Hooper will match up with Kyle Pitts Sr., creating a formidable pass-catching duo for Stefanski’s first season as head coach.