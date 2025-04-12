Kyle Pitts Knows What's at Stake in Contract Year with Atlanta Falcons
Heading into this pivotal season, Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot have consistently reiterated that underperforming tight end Kyle Pitts needs to get going.
Motivational tactics have so far lurched between gentle persuasion to a sharp decrease in snap counts.
Each soundbite has been intended to drive home the message that it's now or never for the former 4th overall pick in the 2021 draft. Pitts is entering a vital contract year after all.
Any way you slice it however, Pitts absolutely must start to live up to his billing, or else he'll be saying adios with far less job prospects moving forward.
PItts understands that in order to earn a hefty-second contract, he’s going to have to deliver in 2025.
"You are in your 5th year, now you see if you don't perform you don't get those signings or different appearances or those or those brands reaching out to you," Pitts told former NFL MVP Cam Newton on his 4th and 1 podcast.
Given the monster contract extension the Arizona Cardinals recently gave their young tight end Trey McBride - the 24-year-old understands exactly what’s at stake.
Turning the page on the on field struggles Pitts has suffered through, pretty much since his impressive breakout rookie campaign, could very well be exactly what the doctor ordered.
Getting some continuity under center could be a big help for Pitts as well, even if Pitts diplomatically thanks his previous quarterbacks.
"This is my first year going in with a quarterback that I played with previously, OTAs and training camp were going in with building a relationship, not a new one," Pitts told Newton. "All those guys bring something different to the game. I appreciate all of them - they taught me something different."
At the very least, Pitts is well aware that building the required chemistry with Penix Jr. as his new quarterback can be achieved if the hard yards are fully embraced from the very start.
"To play the game is all 11, if one person messes up, it's a trickle down effect," Pitts admitted. "It's a bunch of things that go into one play. Everyone just thinks it's just,'Why aren't you open?' No - you might be open but just be on the other side of the field. It changes every play, every quarter."
The Falcons made history when they made Pitts highest tight end selected in NFL Draft history. Breaking the mold hasn’t historically worked out in the Falcons’ favor, so they’ll be happy to see Pitts have a season that forces them to pay him top-five tight end money in 2026.
There’s a sense of urgency for all involved with the Atlanta Falcons, and the pressure is on Pitts and the Falcons to deliver in 2026.