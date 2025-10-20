Kyle Pitts Leads Falcons Offense in Latest PFF Ratings
The Atlanta Falcons headed into San Francisco riding high after beating the Buffalo Bills 24-14 in Week 6. The offense put up its worst performance of the season, scoring just 10 points en route to a double-digit loss at the hands of the 49ers.
The highest graded player for Atlanta on offense was tight end Kyle Pitts, who received a 76.5 score. Left tackle Jake Matthews (72.6), center Ryan Neuzil (72.0), running back Bijan Robinson (69.5) and wide receiver Casey Washington (68.7) round out the top five for the Falcons on offense.
Despite the loss, Pitts was great. He led the team in receptions with seven and was second in receiving yards with 62. Whenever a big play needed to be made through the air, Pitts was there. The tight end also had a big 20-yard catch called off the board due to a hold by right tackle Elijah Wilkinson.
Jake Matthews, the “iron man,” continued his streak of games started with his 184th straight start. Matthews had a game-high 87.4 pass blocking grade. Neuzil’s 84.9 pass blocking grade was the second highest of the game. Unfortunately, Atlanta’s other three offensive linemen all had pass blocking grades under a 61 score, with Elijah Wilkinson and Chris Lindstrom receiving sub-50 grades.
Robinson was held under 100 yards from scrimmage for the first time this season. He racked up 92 all-purpose yards, but had just 40 rushing yards on 2.9 yards per carry. However, the star running back found the endzone for the second straight week. On Sunday Night, it was on a screen pass, breaking many tackles en route for seven.
Washington had just one catch on Sunday for 17 yards, but it came at a crucial moment, helping the Falcons convert a 3rd and 13.
Atlanta’s offensive line as a whole had it’s worst game of the season, and three of the Falcons five lienmen were amongst the five lowest offensive grades: wide receiver David Sills (50.8) was the lowest graded Falcon, followed by wide receiver KhaDeral Hodge (52.9), left guard Matthew Bergeron (53.6), right tackle Elijah Wilkinson (54.3) and lastly right guard Chris Lindstrom (58.0).
Sills and Hodge combined for zero yards. Hodge has yet to catch a ball this season, while Sills has just one reception for nine yards.
The offensive line did quarterback Michael Penix Jr. no favors on Sunday night. It seemed as if the 49ers' pass rush was winning instantaneously, with pressure on Penix throughout the night. The right side of the line especially struggled, with Lindstrom giving up six total pressures and Wilkinson allowing four pressures and two sacks. The Penix fumble before the half, which led to three points for San Francisco, edge rusher Bryce Huff blew straight past Wilkinson for an easy sack.
Atlanta’s defense did well at keeping the 49ers from scoring (for the most part), but struggled mightily at containing running back Christian McCaffrey. The highest graded member of the Falcons' defense was defensive tackle Sam Roberts with a 72.6 score. Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (68.1), linebacker Kaden Elliss (65.5), linebacker JD Bertrand (62.7) and defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (61.8) round out the top five for Atlanta’s defense.
Roberts, who recorded a huge sack of Josh Allen last week, had a quarterback hit, three tackles and a defensive stop in 20 total snaps on Sunday. Ebiketie did not record any pressures but had five total tackles and a defensive stop.
Elliss was all over the statsheet, recording a quarterback hit, a quarterback pressure, two defensive stops and an interception. While it may seem like he should be graded higher, Elliss was targeted four times and gave up four receptions, including a huge 3rd and long conversion with time winding down in the fourth.
Bertrand was called upon to fill in for the injured Divine Deablo. He had one quarterback hurry, 10 total tackles and five defensive stops. Lastly, Dorlus had no pressures but two tackles and one defensive stop.
The Falcons struggled (read failed) to stop McCaffrey, and it reflects in the scores of Atlanta’s bottom five graded defenders: outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone (33.5), linebacker Divine Deablo (36.6), defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham (38.4), safety DeMarcco Hellams (49.0) and pass rusher Leonard Floyd (49.7).
After a game-sealing interception in Week 6, Malone recorded just one tackle in six defensive snaps on Sunday. Deablo left the game in the first quarter with a forearm injury and would not return. He was seen leaving the locker room last night with his left arm in a sling.
Ta’Quon Graham was activated from injured reserve this week, and he was expected to provide support to the defensive line. He did not, instead struggling to stop the run as McCaffrey had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season against Atlanta.
Hellams played just nine snaps and recorded zeros across the board. He had one missed tackle and a 46.6 coverage grade (the second lowest on the team). Leonard Floyd had a quarterback hit (nearly a forced fumble), a tackle for loss and two total tackles. However, the veteran defender received a 27.5 tackle grade, the fourth lowest in the game.
Other notable grades include: edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (51.2), safety Jessie Bates (52.3), safety Xavier Watts (52.6), quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (59.3), cornerback A.J. Terrell (61.2), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (61.6) and wide receiver Drake London (65.1).