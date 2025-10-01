Kyle Pitts Redemption Arc Falcons Fans Have Been Waiting For
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – Kyle Pitts is starting to come into his own with the Atlanta Falcons. The fifth-year, often criticized tight end had a quiet, but effective offseason.
“It’s kind of what we saw in the offseason,” said head coach Raheem Morris. “No one really wanted to believe it. I was hesitant to even talk about it because you just wanted to let him go do it.”
Pitts spent the summer months playing golf with his quarterback and ignoring the “rat poison” of outside noise. Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, it appears to be paying off.
The former No. 4 draft pick had a season-high 70 yards receiving and his first touchdown of the season in Sunday’s 34-point barrage against the Washington Commanders. The score, he admitted, was a purging moment for the tight end.
In his best impression of a Super Saiyan, Pitts arched his back and let out a roar that was felt throughout Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Athletic’s Josh Kendall asked him if it was a cathartic moment, as if he had to get something off his chest.
Pitts chuckled.
“Yes it did, yes it did,” he said through a smile. “I wouldn’t say get off my chest, but just happy to score and then with this offense, just being able to contribute in any way that I can and compete with the guys who are beside me.”
And that, he has.
Through four games, he is creating more separation than at any point in his career. Despite not going down the field nearly as much as he had earlier in his career (the 5.6 average yards per target is by far the lowest of his career, and he has a deep target rate of 0%), Pitts is finding space.
After catching the passes, he is getting up the field quickly, breaking tackles and stiff-arming defenders in the process.
He is on pace for 442 yards after the catch, which would smash his rookie high of 358. His +0.40 EPA/target nearly doubles his rookie mark (+0.21).
“It’s about taking it up a notch each year,” Pitts said. “Trying to get better each year and honing in on the details. Just playing as fast as I can.”
The goal was not to prove anything to anyone. Instead, he wanted to prove to himself. Pitts confessed that last year was a season he wanted back. He wanted to flush it and come back this season ready to make an impact.
The effort has not gone unnoticed. Morris said that his presence has been felt in the passing attack, but he has shown a renewed willingness in the run game. Right guard Matthew Bergeron called him a “sixth offensive lineman.”
“It is not just him catching the football. It was him blocking,” Morris said. “He's really fun to watch go out there and play.”
Entering his contract year, Pitts will be facing the pressures of playing for a second contract. An up-and-down first four years have left his future in doubt, but he says he is only focused on what happens in the here and now.
“Not at all,” Pitts said when asked if he thinks about the looming contract. “That’s something at the end of the year [that] I’d maybe think about. Just playing the games, it’s about how I’m gonna contribute and score as many touchdowns and keep catching the ball and moving the ball forward.”
With Pitts engraining himself within the offense, the Falcons have their safety valve. He is proving to be a go-to target on third down, with more than half of his targets going for a first down.
Pitts is making his impact felt, just like he had hoped he would.
“It’s my fifth year here, [I’ve] got a quarterback, got a fresh start offense, and ready to hoop.”