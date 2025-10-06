Kyle Pitts Showing Signs of Turnaround Season for Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons drafted Kyle Pitts Sr. fourth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Pitts made an immediate impact as a rookie, recording 68 receptions, the third most ever by a rookie tight end (at the time), for 1,026 yards, the second most ever by a rookie tight end (at the time).
Since then, however, injuries and inconsistent quarterback play have limited his production, and the “unicorn” as he was dubbed has yet to eclipse 700 yards since then. As a result, he headed into his fifth year in the NFL without a contract extension, and in 2025, he is playing to earn another contract, and so far, he is playing well.
Pitts has had his share of criticism since his stellar rookie season. He’s been called a lazy route runner and was listed in trade rumors all offseason. However, Pitts did not let the noise get to him. He admitted he tunes all that out and just focuses on putting in the work during training camp and during the months leading up to the season.
Now, through the first month of games, aside from Bijan Robinson, Pitts has arguably been the most consistent player on Atlanta’s offense. Through four games, he has caught 20 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown. The Falcons had an early Week 5 bye, and despite playing one less game than most other teams, Pitts is still top 10 in yards and receptions amongst tight ends.
Pitts’ 20 receptions are tied eighth in the NFL. He has just four fewer catches than third-place Juwan Johnson, who has 24 receptions, but has played one more game than Pitts. Every player above the Falcons' tight end has played five games as opposed to Pitts’ four. Pitts’ 205 yards are 10th in the NFL.
Pitts is averaging 51.3 receiving yards per game, which is currently the ninth-highest mark of all tight ends. This would be his highest average since his rookie year, in which he averaged 60.35 yards per game.
“It’s kind of what we saw in the offseason,” head coach Raheem Morris said. “No one really wanted to believe it. I was hesitant to even talk about it because you just wanted to let him go do it.”
And now, he’s doing it. Pitts is quietly proving that the talent that once made him a top-five pick in the draft never went away. With renewed health and confidence, he is once again finding his role within this offense.