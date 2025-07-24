Report: Kyle Pitts Spending More Time with Falcons WRs In Practice
If you’ve watched the Atlanta Falcons over the past few years, you know Kyle Pitts is a rare athlete. At his size, few players move with his combination of speed and fluidity.
But despite his rare talent, Pitts has yet to replicate the production that led to one of the most productive rookie seasons ever by a tight end. That year, he became just the second rookie tight end in NFL history to top 1,000 receiving yards, finishing with 68 catches for 1,036 yards and a Pro Bowl nod.
Last season, he caught 47 receptions for 602 yards and four touchdowns, a noticeable drop-off from his debut season that suggested he was on track to become one of the league’s top tight ends.
It’s worth noting that during his rookie season (still the most productive year of his four-year career), Pitts lined up at wide receiver (slot or wide) on 78% of his snaps, according to PFF. By comparison, that number dropped to just 61.8% last season.
But early signs suggest a potential shift back to where he’s most comfortable. According to Falcons staff writer Will McFadden, Pitts spent most of the first day of training camp working with the wide receivers.
While there are likely several factors behind his recent dip in production, one issue that has been consistently pointed out is his struggle to create separation.
At Florida, Pitts often relied on his size and athleticism to win one-on-one matchups, even while lining up out wide—but he never truly developed as a refined route runner.
By spending more time working with the wide receivers in camp, he could start sharpening that part of his game and become a more reliable target in Atlanta’s offense.
As Falcons fans know all too well, it’s way too early to get hopeful about another Kyle Pitts breakout, but it’s at least encouraging to see that the team is still making an effort to put him in a position to succeed.