Two Atlanta Falcons Players Who Should Receive a Trip to Pro Bowl

The Atlanta Falcons are 6-9 and out of playoff contention. However, two offensive stars have been putting up standout performances that deserve Pro Bowl recognition.

Running back Bijan Robinson is the only player in the NFL with over 2,000 yards from scrimmage this season (2,026). Robinson’s six games with 150 or more yards from scrimmage lead the NFL. No other player has more than four such games. He is also the only player in the league with 1,000 or more rushing yards (1,250) and 500 or more receiving yards (776).

The only player in the @NFL with:



1000+ rushing yards

500+ receiving yards



😮‍💨 @Bijan5Robinson pic.twitter.com/x1C2cHW4I7 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 20, 2025

Robinson’s 81-yard house call against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 is also the second-longest run of the season, trailing only Johnathon Taylor’s 83-yard touchdown in Week 10.

BIJAN ROBINSON 81-YARD TD!



BUFvsATL on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/Nfb1IdvNK8 — NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2025

Each year, six running backs earn Pro Bowl nods, three from each conference, and if Robinson isn’t one of them this season, it would be a complete travesty. He’s been undeniably a top-six back in the league and easily a top-three in the NFC.

The other Falcons offensive playmaker who deserves to see the Pro Bowl is Tight end Kyle Pitts, who has absolutely turned it up over the last couple of weeks.

Pitts is currently second in the league in yards amongst tight ends with 854. Pitts is the only tight end this season to have three straight games with 80 or more receiving yards.

Kyle Pitts’ last three games:



24 catches

338 receiving yards

3 TD (all last night)



He’s the only TE to record 80+ receiving yards in 3 straight games this season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 12, 2025

Pitts is also one of just two tight ends (Brock Bowers is the other) this season to have three receiving touchdowns in a single game. Pitts is the only tight end this season to have a game with 150 or more receiving yards and two or more touchdowns this season.

Each year, four tight ends receive a Pro Bowl nod, two from each conference. Pitts is second in the NFC in yards and is tearing it up to end the season, making a strong case for the honor.

At the end of the day, both Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts have put together Pro Bowl-caliber seasons. With the numbers they are putting up, both deserve to be recognized amongst the league’s best at their positions.

