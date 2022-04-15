Skip to main content

Kyler Murray Trade to Falcons? 'Obvious Candidate,' Insists NFL Insider

"The most obvious candidates would be the three finalists for Deshaun Watson who didn’t get the new Browns quarterback,'' says Florio.

The drama surrounding the Arizona Cardinals and star quarterback Kyler Murray continues on this offseason, with the club - despite insisting that it is completely committed to the former No. 1 overall player taken in his draft - not yet actually making any move that demonstrates that commitment.

That is, no new contract offer yet.

That piece of actual news (from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero) has spawned the expected "inside info'' ... or, maybe, just gossip.

And that is where your Atlanta Falcons come in. The Falcons are going to trade for Murray?!

From Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk: "The most obvious candidates would be the three finalists for Deshaun Watson who didn’t get the new Browns quarterback: Panthers, Falcons, and Saints. This assumes that each of those teams would be OK with a quarterback who is on the very short side, by NFL starting quarterback standards.''

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

pickett corral strong
Play

Falcons 'Have to Draft QB' - Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett - Says NFL Scout

An NFL evaluator believes a pair of teams inside the top 10 should be - well, must be - targeting a quarterback in the first round.

By Mike Fisher53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago
USATSI_17436312
Play

Jameson Williams To Falcons? NFL Insider Updates Alabama WR Draft Status

Jameson Williams is now expected to hear his name called early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and perhaps by the Falcons at No. 8

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
4 hours ago
BB3F2340-5F17-4423-94DE-FF7C9A7CC75F
Play

NFL Draft: 3 Prospects Falcons Could Target in a Trade Down

Could Atlanta have its eyes on a new franchise quarterback?

By Daniel Flick6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Some facts:

kyler atl

1) The Cardinals' inaction has other teams “monitoring” the situation.

malik pickett

2) The Cardinals will almost certainly work to re-sign their star.

kyler-murray-kliff-kingsbury-arizona-cardinals

3) The Falcons did indeed chase Watson and do indeed desire to employ, somehow, some way, a franchise QB in the post-Matt Ryan era. (Picking one at No. 8 in the upcoming NFL Draft is a top option.)

4) The Falcons would have some cap challenges in trying to sign Murray and then building around him.

5) There is no actual evidence - Florio floating his perception of potential landing spots for Murray aside - that the Falcons have any involvement here. "Obvious candidate'' is an awfully strong way to phrase what in essence is just a non-sourced prediction. (Florio also mentions the Eagles and Texans but for some reason does not label them as "obvious.'')

6) We have no idea why Florio opted to make a short-guy joke (it was meant to be funny, right?) in his report.

Inarguably, "due diligence'' is merited here by the Falcons. But beyond that? There is no "inside info.'' There's just fun guessing.

pickett corral strong
News

Falcons 'Have to Draft QB' - Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett - Says NFL Scout

By Mike Fisher53 minutes ago
USATSI_17436312
News

Jameson Williams To Falcons? NFL Insider Updates Alabama WR Draft Status

By Cole Thompson4 hours ago
BB3F2340-5F17-4423-94DE-FF7C9A7CC75F
News

NFL Draft: 3 Prospects Falcons Could Target in a Trade Down

By Daniel Flick6 hours ago
Malik Willis Liberty vs. Syracuse
News

Atlanta Falcons QB Targets Malik Willis, Matt Corral Get NFL Draft Red Carpet

By Falcon Report Staff19 hours ago
travon walker point
News

NFL Draft: Edge Rusher New Top Priority For Atlanta?

By Greg Patuto22 hours ago
Matt Schaub
News

Ex-Falcons QB Reveals Thoughts on Washington Commanders Money Stealing Scandal: 'This Is About Trust'

By David Harrison22 hours ago
kalia davis
News

NFL Draft: Should Falcons Target Richie Grant's College Teammate?

By Jeremy BrenerApr 14, 2022
Chris Lindstrom Atlanta Falcons
News

Will Atlanta Exercise Fifth-Year Options On Two Former First-Round Linemen?

By Greg PatutoApr 14, 2022