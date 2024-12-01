LA Chargers at Atlanta Falcons Predictions and Preview
Needing to stop a losing streak and keeping the division lead, the Atlanta Falcons (6-5) host the LA Chargers (7-4). After a stirring primetime game where Los Angeles took the Baltimore Ravens to the limit, the Chargers head to Georgia.
Additionally, both teams understand that they must stack wins as Kansas City and Detroit continue to distance themselves from the rest of their respective conferences. Closing the gaps could possibly lead to a home game on Wild Card weekend for one of these teams.
Air Raid Siren
After holding opponents to fewer than during 250-yards passing their first seven games, the Falcons can't stop a nose bleed. In three of their last four games, the defense surrendered at least 250 yards through the air.
The problems remain obvious and still unrepaired. The pass rush does not exist. Quarterbacks feel free to sit back and dissect the Falcons from the comfort of the pocket. No one in the front seven merits a double team. If a rusher does face doubles, none of the other defenders can get home anyway. Justin Herbert not only needs to see pressure; Atlanta must hit him.
With his height and ability to scan the field, that extra second means that he will look to throw vertically. The secondary does not engender a scintilla of confidence. Instead, their wholly passive approach unfortunately blends well with the anemic pass rush. If Atlanta needs to send an extra rusher or two, make it happen.
James Blitz Helps Offense
No other player on the Chargers blitzes more than Derwin James. For the Falcons, that fact could actually help them during this game. If Los Angeles sends James, no one else in that entire secondary can cover Kyle Pitts.
Automatically, Pitts needs to occupy the hot read whenever James creeps up anywhere near the line of scrimmage. After his breakout game with 91 yards and two score against Tampa Bay, Pitts struggles to get involved in the offensive flow. In his last three games, 10 total targets found him, catching six of them for 75 yards.
Whether you can point to a lack of concentration or focus, Pitts disappeared again. Now, not only must he reappear, but demand the ball versus a defense with no roster answer to cover him.
Prediction
In recent Atlanta fashion, the Falcons allow Quentin Johnston to streak by them, even though playing 15 yards off the ball. Herbert sees Johnston wide open, launching a deep ball. Johnston looks to haul it in and the ball falls harmlessly to the ground. Johnston, for all his athletic ability, struggles with the catching part of receiving.
As a result, Atlanta will see a steady diet of underneath passes out of the backfield and into the slot, with Ladd McConkey underneath and a tight end trying to burst the seam. Impatience will see Jim Harbaugh want to dial up aggressiveness. Yet, Atlanta makes several key plays, knocking down at least four passes and actually intercepting one.
Meanwhile on offense, the run game wins the day as the Chargers look preoccupied with Drake London and Darnell Mooney. Granted, the two Atlanta wideouts will combine for 120 yards and one touchdown.
At the same time, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier will average a combined 5.3 yards per rush as the Falcons move the ball between the 20s. Add in a minimum of ten points from Younghoe Koo (or Riley Patterson), and the Falcons look to score in bunches.
Kirk Cousins outduels Justin Herbert in an early-game shootout.
Final Score
Falcons 32
Chargers 27