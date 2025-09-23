Last Chance for Falcons OC Zac Robinson? NBC Thinks So
After a disappointing 30-point loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Atlanta Falcons fired their wide receiver coach, Ike Hilliard, on Monday. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, no fan of the Atlanta Falcons, and former NFL player turned analyst Devin McCourty, believe the firing may just be the first step of many.
“This [firing Hilliard] is just like the first step of whatever is going to happen next,” McCourty said on NFL on NBC Tuesday morning. “Hopefully, or maybe I guess the thought is Zac Robinson’s not seeing the game or getting the feel for the game being up in the booth … It feels like Zac Robinson, this is his last chance as the offensive coordinator to get something going.”
“How do you not have any signs of life with anything you do?” McCourty asked rhetorically.
Robinson was brought along with Falcons head coach Raheem Morris from the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff last year. Robinson spent five years with the Rams and served as the pass game coordinator from 2022 until 2023.
In his first season calling plays in Atlanta, different members of the Falcons offense enjoyed career years. Running back Bijan Robinson saw career highs in yards from scrimmage (1,881), rushing yards (1,456) and total touchdowns (15). Wide receiver Drake London surpassed 1,000 yards receiving for the first time in his career with 1,271 and caught more touchdowns than in his first two seasons combined (6), with nine.
Wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Kyle Pitts had career highs in touchdowns, with Mooney hauling in five and Pitts adding four.
There were issues with the playcalling and offense at times last season; however, through the first three weeks of the 2025 season, those issues have only been exacerbated. The Falcons have scored just 42 points in three games.
The Falcons are second-to-last in the league in points per game, averaging just 14 points per contest. Atlanta is also dead last in passing touchdowns, with one. The lone score came two minutes into the first game of the season; the Falcons have yet to score through the air since.
The team has not completely struggled to move the ball; they are 13th in yards per game (338.7) and sixth in rushing yards per game (139.3). However, they have struggled mightily to put the ball in the end zone. Atlanta has scored just three total touchdowns in three games, and no wide receiver or tight end has caught a touchdown this season for the Falcons.
Atlanta entered the season with playoff expectations and hopes of a top-tier offense. Through three weeks, the offense has looked sluggish. While the firing of Hilliard may have just been owner Arthur Blank searching for a scapegoat, Pro Football Talk believes it could be the sign of offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s seat warming up.