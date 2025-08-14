Latest Falcons 53-Man Roster Predictions Following Titans Joint Practice
The Atlanta Falcons are readying to take on the Tennessee Titans on Friday for the second of three preseason games this summer. Now that the open-viewing periods for training camp have come to a close, it is time to take another look at 53-man roster projections.
Final cuts will take place on Tuesday, August 26th, before the 4:00 p.m. (ET) deadline, and this projection is sure to change between now and then.
In the first edition of Falcons On SI’s final 53-man roster projections, one undrafted free agent and three quarterbacks make the roster. In this updated edition, no UDFAs made the final cut, and several risers have been added to the group.
Quarterback (3) – Michael Penix Jr, Kirk Cousins, Easton Stick
Running Back (3) – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Carlos Washington Jr
Wide Receiver (6) – Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III, KhaDarel Hodge, Casey Washington, Jamal Agnew (KR/PR)
Tight End (3) – Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, Feleipe Franks
Offensive Line (8) – LT Jake Matthews, LG Matt Bergeron, C Ryan Neuzil, RG Chris Lindstrom, RT Kaleb McGary, T Storm Norton, G Kyle Hinton, C Jovaughn Gwyn
Defensive Line (7) – David Onyemata, Morgan Fox, Ruke Orhorhoro, Zach Harrison, Brandon Dorlus, Ta’Quon Graham, Kentavius Street
Edge/Outside Linebacker (5) – Leonard Floyd, Jalon Walker*, James Pearce Jr*, Arnold Ebiketie, Bralen Trice
Linebacker (5) – Kaden Ellis, Divine Deablo, JD Bertrand, DeAngelo Malone, Josh Woods (predicting right now that Troy Andersen will start on the IR)
Cornerbacks (6) – AJ Terrell Jr, Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Dee Alford, Billy Bowman Jr*, Natrone Brooks
Safety (4) – Jessie Bates III, Jordan Fuller, Xavier Watts*, DeMarcco Hellams
Specialists (3) – Younghoe Koo, Bradley Pinion, Liam McCullough
*Rookie