LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Falcons Cut Roster from 90 to 53
The Atlanta Falcons' roster has featured 90 players since OTAs in May, but after 4 p.m. Tuesday, it will be down to 53.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris, general manager Terry Fontenot and the rest of Atlanta's decision makers have 12 training camp sessions, three preseason games, two joint practices and one intrasquad scrimmage to help guide their process.
Morris has oft noted the difficulties that come with such roster decisions, knowing it's more than just releasing a player, but also ending a dream.
"When it gets easy to make those decisions on who you keep and who you let go, I am out of here," Morris said. "I’m leaving and walking away when that decision gets easy because that’s always tough. It’s a people-first mentality. It’s a people-first business. We’re a people-first organization, and I’ll always be that way."
5 p.m. Sunday
The Falcons announced their first wave of cuts Sunday night, officially releasing 13 players.
QB John Paddock
WR Josh Ali
TE Austin Stogner
TE Jordan Thomas
OL Zack Bailey
OL Jaryd Jones-Smith
OL John Leglue
Edge Bradlee Anae
LB Story Jackson
LB Donavan Mutin
CB William Hooper
CB Trey Vaval
S Lukas Denis
Mutin had a team-high 28 tackles this preseason, including 21 solo stops. Anae led the Falcons with 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits, twice as many as the next closest player. Paddock went 10-of-20 for 82 yards this preseason. Ali spent last season on Atlanta's practice squad.
Atlanta Falcons Roster (77)
Quarterback (3)
Kirk Cousins
Taylor Heinicke
Michael Penix Jr.
Running Back (6)
Tyler Allgeier
Spencer Brown
Jase McClellan
Bijan Robinson
Carlos Washington Jr.
Avery Williams
Wide Receiver (9)
Chris Blair
Dylan Drummond
OJ Hiliare
KhaDarel Hodge
Drake London
Jesse Matthews
Ray-Ray McCloud III
Darnell Mooney
Casey Washington
Tight End (4)
Ross Dwelley
John FitzPatrick
Kyle Pitts
Charlie Woerner
Offensive Line (12)
Matthew Bergeron
Drew Dalman
Julién Davenport
Jovaughn Gwyn
Kyle Hinton
Chris Lindstrom
Jake Matthews
Kaleb McGary
Ryan Neuzil
Storm Norton
Andrew Stueber
Barry Wesley
Cornerback (9)
Dee Alford
Natrone Brooks
Antonio Hamilton Sr.
Mike Hughes
Anthony Johnson
Kevin King
Clark Phillips III
Jayden Price
A.J. Terrell
Safety (8)
Micah Abernathy
Jessie Bates III
Dane Cruikshank
Richie Grant
DeMarcco Hellams
Justin Simmons
Josh Thompson
Tre Tarpley III
Defensive Line (13)
Eddie Goldman
Ta'Quon Graham
Demone Harris
Zach Harrison
Grady Jarrett
LaCale London
David Onyemata
Kentavius Street
Tommy Togiai
Brandon Dorlus
Prince Emili
Zion Logue
Ruke Orhorhoro
Linebacker (5)
Troy Andersen
JD Bertrand
Milo Eifler
Kaden Elliss
Nate Landman
Edge (5)
Lorenzo Carter
Arnold Ebiketie
Matthew Judon
DeAngelo Malone
James Smith-Williams
Specialists (3)
Younghoe Koo (PK)
Bradley Pinion (P)
Liam McCullough (LS)