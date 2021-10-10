London Calling: Atlanta Falcons 27, Jets 20 - 'Psych Job'

More than comedy, more than science, more than psychology, would the Falcons in London take advantage of the fact the Jets are "equally woeful''?

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith tried ... everything.

As his Falcons were prepping for Sunday's NFL Week 5 visit to London to oppose the equally woeful New York Jets, the first-year boss tried ...

*Comedy, as he attempted to channel another American coach in Europe, TV's "Ted Lasso,'' complete with a Falcons-friendly slap of a "Believe'' banner back in Georgia.

*Science, as he worked to calculate the best way to handle the overseas trip, saying, ''In the past, some people have ... gone over maybe Sunday night from the previous game or Monday, and they've been there all week. But in the end, he said, ''pretty good science'' supports what the Falcons did: arrive on Friday.

*Psychology, as he openly rejected the travel-related idea to ''treat it like a bowl week.''

Ultimately, what worked in the Falcons' 27-20 victory over the Jets?

More than comedy, more than science, more than psychology, what worked in London is the fact that the Jets are not "equally woeful.''

They are, compared to Atlanta, more woeful.

The Falcons did not have all of their offensive weaponry, as starting wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage didn't travel to London. But they do have QB Matt Ryan, his 14 NFL seasons giving him an edge over promising first-round rookie QB Zach Wilson of the Jets. Ryan was good for 342 yards here, with help from rookie tight end Kyle Pitts (nine catches, 119 yards and his first career TD) and a running game that sealed the deal late.

Maybe Wilson and the Jets thought they had momentum off of their 27-24 overtime upset of Tennessee a week ago.

Maybe the Falcons worried that they would struggle to recover from last week's come-from-ahead 34-30 loss to Washington.

Maybe Atlanta won because psychology really does matter.

''At the end of the day, both teams are handed the same circumstances,'' Smith said during the week of preparation. ''We've got to adapt. ... I think it's a hell of an opportunity when you can showcase the NFL and the game in a market like this. I'm excited as hell, the team's excited.''