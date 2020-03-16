The Falcon Report
Luke Stocker becomes the latest cap casualty

Chris Vinel

The Atlanta Falcons’ tight end room emptied out very quickly.

In a matter of 60 minutes Monday afternoon, they lost Austin Hooper — their starter from last season who reached an unofficial free-agent deal with the Cleveland Browns — and released Luke Stocker. Now a free agent, he is able to sign with any team.

Jaeden Graham is the only leftover tight end from last season’s roster.

Hooper bolted from the Falcons to become the highest-paid tight end in football. Stocker, 31, fell as a cap casualty, freeing up an additional $2.6 million. Atlanta has now created more than $14 million in cap space today.

After Dirk Koetter returned to Atlanta as the Falcons’ offensive coordinator, Stocker came in as a natural fit. Koetter coached the 6-foot-5, 253-pounder from 2015 to 2017, when they were members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

2019 was Stocker’s only year as Falcon.

Before arriving in Atlanta, he spent six and a half years with Tampa and one and a half years with Tennessee.

He hasn’t provided much of a pass-catching threat in his career and is known more for his blocking abilities. Last year, he grabbed eight catches for 53 yards. His career high in a single season is 16 catches (2012).

More moves will come. The Falcons just added Hayden Hurst in a trade with Baltimore, filling the void left by Hooper. He will be the No. 1 tight end next season. But with the way they are attacking today, they might bring in another tight end by midnight.

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and what type of impact that may have on the Atlanta Falcons. William Brandon (dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the remarks made recently by Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game.

William B. Carver

by

KHollis3

