Falcons DL Marlon Davidson To Miss 'A Couple More Days' With Knee Strain

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn told members of the media Sunday that rookie defensive lineman Marlon Davidson is expected to miss a few more practices because of a knee strain.

Davidson has been out since Friday because of an injury to his knee. He missed his second straight practice Saturday, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Falcons selected Davidson in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. They also picked cornerback A.J. Terrell at No. 16 overall to help improve the defense, but Davidson has arguably higher expectations heading into the duo's first season. Many experts believe the defensive tackle can make an immediate impact in the Falcons' front seven, which has struggled to get the quarterback in recent years.

Davidson posted 6.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss during his senior year at Auburn last season. He finished his four-year college career with 174 total tackles, 14.5 sacks and 28.0 tackles for loss.

As high as expectations are for Davidson, the Falcons have seen plenty of great things from Terrell throughout training camp. Quinn has been very pleased with the rookie corner's play, and said Terrell and veteran wide receiver Julio Jones "have a great back and forth while competing on the field."

Terrell recorded six interceptions and 13 pass defenses in his three-year career at Clemson.

