Matt Ryan Weighs in on Kirk Cousins vs. Michael Penix Jr.
It's not the first time former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been asked the question, and if the poor performances from Kirk Cousins continue, it won't be the last.
"Is it time to start Michael Penix Jr.," Ryan was asked on CBS Sports' Fresh Takes.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
“I got asked this question before their (Falcons) bye week," Ryan acknowledged the subject wasn't new. "I thought it was going to take a couple more weeks of poor performances. Yesterday (Sunday) did not help.
"But, I look at what they’re going against this week in Minnesota. Playing against that defense with Brian Flores, all the different packages he has from a blitz perspective; I think you’ve gotta stick with Kirk.”
From the stat sheet perspective, “Yesterday did not help” Cousins was a bit of an understatement from Ryan. Coming out of a bye week, he was 24-39 passing for 245 yards no touchdowns and four interceptions including a game-losing pick six.
Ryan insinuated that Penix Jr. hypothetically making his first NFL start against the 10-2 Vikings’ complex defense is serving the kid a Minnesota cold, Thanksgiving-sized plate.
The Vikings lead the NFL with 18 interceptions, two ahead of the Houston Texans who have played an extra game. They're fourth in the NFL with 39 sacks, and the three teams ahead of them, Denver (47), Houston (42), and Baltimore (41) have all played 13 games to the Vikings' 12.
Asking Penix to rescue the team in that environment against that defense isn't fair to the rookie and could be extremely detrimental to his development.
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-10) and then the New York Giants (2-10) at home right before Christmas though?
What if it was one of those teams this week instead of the “Cousins Reunion in Minnesota!” the NFL is assuredly going to cash? Would things be different?
Would Matty Ice be endorsing Penix for the presidential nomination of Mercedes-Benz? Ryan knows Raheem Morris as well as anybody. He did not exactly shut down the possibility for Penix to suit up those two weeks if Cousins continues playing this poorly as the Falcons have watched their lead over the Buccaneers in the NFC South evaporate.
Cousins can stop the questions by playing well the rest of the way for the Atlanta. If he doesn't, it will be up to head coach Raheem Morris to stop them by inserting Penix into the lineup.
Which would open up a whole slew of new questions including Cousins's four-year, $180-million contract.