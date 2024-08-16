Falcons 'Hate to Say Long-Term' with Matthew Judon Contract After Trade
The Atlanta Falcons added a substantial piece to their pass rush Wednesday by trading for outside linebacker Matthew Judon from the New England Patriots -- but the partnership may not be long-term.
Judon is entering the final season of a four-year contract he signed in 2021. He's set to make $6.5 million this fall before hitting the open market in the spring.
The Patriots failed to offer Judon the terms he wants -- which remain undisclosed -- and ultimately felt dealing him to Atlanta for a third-round pick was better usage of capital.
Thus, Judon's contractual future is now in the hands of Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, head coach Raheem Morris and others -- and according to CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones, the two sides aren't close to a deal.
"New Falcons pass rusher Matt Judon will come to Atlanta without a new contract in hand," Jones said on X, "and there's not an expectation one is imminent."
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
Morris, during his press conference Thursday morning, said similar things, citing Judon's immediate value to Atlanta's defensive front while failing to commit to a future together.
"I hate to say long-term when you're talking about a 32-year-old player just in general," Morris said. "But when you get a guy the way we were able to acquire him, that's always fun. You get a guy with the ability to come in here and be a game wrecker for you right now and you figure out those things."
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Judon, who is entering his ninth NFL campaign, has been one of the league's most prolific pass rushers in recent years. Since the 2021 season began, he has recorded 32 sacks, 33 tackles for loss and 62 quarterback hits across 38 games.
Judon suffered a torn lower right bicep in Week 4 of 2023, but had already compiled four sacks and nine quarterback hits, both of which would have been tied for fourth among all Falcons players last season.
Morris expects Judon's level of play to remain high, and even if the two sides are only together for one year, the trade has a chance to pay considerable dividends. After all, Morris has firsthand experience reaping the rewards of such a move.
In 2021, as the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator, Morris's unit inherited star outside linebacker Von Miller via trade before Week 9.
After a four-game acclimation process, Miller couldn't be blocked. During his final four regular season games, Miller logged five sacks, eight tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits.
In four playoff contests, Miller produced four sacks, six tackles for loss and six quarterback hits. He saved his best for last in a star-studded Super Bowl performance, twice sacking and thrice hitting Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow while adding two tackles for loss.
The Rams took a 23-20 victory, giving Morris his second Super Bowl ring. Miller's performance played a central part in accomplishing that feat.
"He was able to come in [and] turn into a game-wrecker," Morris said. "I got a chance to see playoff Von, got a ring because of it, got a lot of success. Wanted to resign him, went into conversations with him, Buffalo came better.
"But it was certainly a good time for the Rams and Buffalo having the ability to be with a guy like Von."
Last season, the Falcons' pass rush ranked No. 21 league-wide with 42 sacks, and their top two sack producers -- Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell, who had 6.5 apiece -- each left in free agency.
Atlanta's outside linebackers room had several questions before the acquisition of Judon, and one of the most prominent answers -- third-round rookie Bralen Trice -- suffered a season-ending torn ACL in last Friday's preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins.
Without Trice, the Falcons had Arnold Ebiketie, Lorenzo Carter and James Smith-Williams atop their list of edge rushers. Judon adds leadership, productivity and stability to a group in desperate need of all the above.
Now, the question becomes how long the Falcons have his services at their disposal -- but if nothing else, Morris knows the value Judon brings to the present.
"You never know what these things can turn into," Morris said, "but I know what we're getting in that trade. The dog mentality, the absolute edge-setter, the universal pass rusher, proven outside commodity within this league for the last couple years."