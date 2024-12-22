Michael Penix Debut: Live Updates from Giants at Falcons
ATLANTA — For the Atlanta Falcons, the future is now.
Falcons rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is making his first NFL start at 1 p.m. Sunday against the New York Giants inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris announced Tuesday night that Penix, drafted No. 8 overall by Atlanta in the spring, will be the team’s starter “moving forward.” He replaces 36-year-old veteran Kirk Cousins, who threw an NFL-high 16 interceptions in 14 starts.
Penix has appeared in two games this season -- a pair of blowout losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos -- and completed 3-of-5 passes for 38 yards.
For his first NFL start, Falcons on SI is documenting each important moment of Penix's Sunday afternoon, from his entrance to the field to his departure from the stadium
***
1:18 p.m.: The Falcons are forced to punt on Penix's second possession. He picked up 1-yard on a scramble, one that he appeared reluctant to partake in but was left with no choice.
1:08 p.m.: Penix walks off the field after his first drive as an NFL starter. He led the offense to the Giants' 25-yard line, but new kicker Riley Patterson, who signed with the team Wednesday in place of the injured Younghoe Koo, hooked a 43-yard field goal.
1:05 p.m.: Penix over the middle to receiver Drake London for a 19-yard gain on third-and-7 -- the first completion of Penix's first NFL start.
1:02 p.m.: "Here we go," shouts the public address announcer as Penix takes the field for the first time.
12:58 p.m.: Moments after the National Anthem, Penix and Cousins begin throwing on the sideline -- all the way through the coin toss.
12:52 p.m.: Penix takes the field. The Falcons introduce their starting defense one-by-one, and Penix waits at the end of the line near midfield, high-fiving each as they run onto the field.
12:30 p.m.: Penix enters the locker room. The next time he returns, he'll be moments away from his NFL starting debut.
12:20 p.m.: The quarterbacks warmed up both the Falcons' receivers and cornerbacks. Cousins stood in the endzone while Penix was at midfield. Penix went directly from taking photos with family and friends to welcoming Atlanta's offensive linemen onto the field.
12:11 p.m.: Penix and Cousins emerge from the locker room together. They stop in the tunnel for a moment, putting their heads and clenched hands together. They run onto the field to a loud cheer from a sparse crowd.
11:36 a.m.: After completing his first warmup phase, Penix chats with family members and friends on the sideline before entering the locker room a few minutes later.
11:25 a.m.: Penix again resumes throwing to his pass catchers after a stretch period.
11:15 a.m.: Penix starts throwing passes to officially begin warmups. Receiver Drake London joins him to catch passes before they begin stretching.
11:07 a.m.: Cousins emerges from the tunnel for the first time as backup.
11:04 a.m.: Penix takes the field. He walks around the field once, muttering words into his phone -- either to himself or someone else -- and taking a brief stop at the end of the endzone on Atlanta's sideline. When he finished his first lap, he started doing arm-circles and began throwing.
10:55 a.m.: Not Penix related, but Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot emerged from the tunnel next to each other and shared a chat while watching receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney catch passes.