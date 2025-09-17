Michael Penix Jr. Believes Best Football to Come for Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons currently hold a 1-1 record after the first two weeks of the 2025 NFL Season. The Falcons beat the Minnesota Vikings 22-6 in a victory on Sunday Night Football in a game where the defense had six sacks, 11 quarterback hits, two turnovers and held the Vikings to just six total points.
However, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. believes the Falcons have yet to play their best football.
“We haven’t played our best game yet,” Penix said during Wednesday’s presser. “So still looking forward to doing that, and we got to continue to stay in the process and take it day by day and get better.”
The Falcons' defense played great on Sunday. The offense? Not as well. The run game was electric. Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier combined for over 200 yards on the ground at 5.76 yards per carry. However, Penix had just 135 yards through the air, with the Falcons unable to get anything really going in the passing game.
“I just want to see what this offense looks like when we have the run and the pass going at the same time. See how electric we can be,” Penix said.
Fans got a glimpse of what Penix is alluding to in Week 18 of the 2024 season. Penix had over 300 yards through the air, wide receiver Drake London had 187 yards and two touchdowns and Robinson added 170 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The offense looked absolutely “electric,” as Penix said; however, that complete offense has yet to be seen this season. But the most important thing is to get wins.
“This past week, we did what it took to win,” Penix said. “That’s the biggest thing, you know, so we not taking away from a big-time win like that in a hostile environment on the road.”
The Falcons have not played their best football through two weeks, but they’ve racked up a big win on the road against a tough Minnesota Vikings team. If the Falcons want to be able to continue to win, as well as play their best football, they are going to need to be better in the redzone.
“Execute. Execute the little details, you know the small things, a lot of it, it’s just really close, but it all comes down to execution at the end of the day,” Penix said when asked how to get the ball into the endzone.
The Falcons have struggled in the red zone and in the words of their starting quarterback, have yet to play their best game, yet have come away with a huge road victory in Week 2. A promising start to build on as the Falcons hope to play their best football in the coming weeks, and continue to win, as they make a push for their first playoff berth since 2017.