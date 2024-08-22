Michael Penix Jr. Getting Graduate Degree in Quarterback Play
Michael Penix, Jr. may not play meaningful snaps in the 2024 season for the Atlanta Falcons. In fact, the Falcons are hoping he doesn't. Yet, to the chagrin of many, that sets up as a rather positive outcome.
Without quality time during an NFL game, that signals the Falcons either staying relatively close or outright winning games with a healthy Kirk Cousins. That remains the best-case scenario in Atlanta. Penix's path to the Falcons still remains not just a topic of conversation, but a weird fixation point for so many.
The Learning Tree
Say whatever you will about Cousins, but Penix operating as his apprentice does nothing but help him in the long run. Cousins, since his days at Michigan State, battled. Thanks to an unfortunate injury to Robert Griffin III, he became a starter in Washington.
From there, he parlayed decent stats into multiple big-money contracts, cementing his status as a financial legend. Talk about legend at the bank, Cousins can teach the rookie about what to do on and off the field.
Now, veteran quarterbacks don't always mentor rookies. Brett Favre despised the fact the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers. Yet, Cousins doesn't seem like that type of jealousy clouds his mind. Penix can absorb knowledge almost immediately.
Stay Ready
By nature, the NFL stays unpredictable. One injury can change the fortunes of an entire franchise. Trent Green suffered a season-ending injury and his backup, a former grocery store employee, takes over and wins the championship. Basically, staying in game shape all season matters. Penix needs to become one with the playbook and film study.
In all honesty, from a physical standpoint, Kirk Cousins cannot teach Michael Penix Jr. anything. Penix possesses NFL-caliber size and strength. However, knowing what velocity to throw for each route needs to serve as the first thing to learn. You can throw the ball a mile, but if you cannot connect with a tight end on a drag route with daylight in front, that doesn't help the franchise.
Adjust for Speed
In moving from Indiana to Washington, Penix adjusted to the speed of the game with aplomb. However, making that adjustment from college to the NFL makes everything else pale in comparison. Penix will not have the luxury of scanning the field multiple times before settling on a receiver.
In fact, spin through the progressions fast and make the right throw. Similarly, the rainbows that he launched through large windows do not exist. The windows shrink and not only must you make the throw but hitting the teammate in stride must happen.
Long Game
Michael Penix plays for the Atlanta Falcons, period. Currently, he sits behind Kirk Cousins. The pressure rests on Penix's shoulders to improve. The version the team drafted back in the spring must be a lesser version of the final product.
Plus, Penix enjoys the luxury of staying in the shadows, using what should amount to a grad school year in football studies. Once upon a time, the future of the Atlanta Falcons depended on the left arm of another quarterback. Now, will history repeat itself?
Welcome to Atlanta.