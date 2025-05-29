Michael Penix Jr. Opens Up on Relationship with Matt Ryan, Leadership Style
Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan knows a thing or two about high expectations. He was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft and immediately placed in the starting role of a team coming off a 4-12 season.
Atlanta went 11-5 in Ryan's first year as a starter, and a new era of Falcons' football had begun. The Falcons hadn't had back-to-back winning seasons in their 40-year history before Ryan took over. They became a playoff regular over the course of the next decade.
Similar expectations are being heaped upon the shoulders of 2024 No. 8 overall draft pick Michael Penix Jr. He wasn't expected to start right away like Ryan, but he's expected to lead a playoff charge in his first season at the helm as well.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Penix had the chance to lean on Ryan during the spring and summer for advice, and he's thankful for the helping hand from the Falcons' legend.
"I spoke with Matt Ryan," Penix told reporters this week. "Just learning how to be a pro each and every day, and how his process went. How he went about his business each and every day. I feel like he definitely gave me a lot of good things."
In his three-game cameo to close the season last year, Penix was able to show off the physical tools that had the Falcons enamored with him during the draft process. However, there's a different mindset for him now that he enters camp as the unquestioned starter rather than cemented as a backup.
"The one thing I want to point at is just connecting with the guys," said Penix on becoming more of a leader this spring and summer. "I feel like I've done a lot better connecting with everybody on the team. Not just offensive guys, but defensive guys as well. Whether that's just doing stuff around the facility, eat lunch, or going out playing golf or something with them... don't ask about my golf game," Penix said to laughs.
To their credit, the pool reporters didn't ask about Penix's golf game.
However, he was asked about his leadership style. To a man, his teammates refer to Penix as quiet, some might even say stoic. But there's more subtelty to how Penix wants to lead his teammates.
"I like to get to know my teammates," said Penix. "You can't lead nobody when you don't know them. I feel like you've got to build relationships. For me, I want to get to know those guys so I know who can take certain leadership styles. If it's verbal, right there in the moment, or if it's pull you to the side. Just understanding those guys and having those relationships built with those guys."
Penix has the city of Atlanta in the palm of his hand. Falcons fans are desperate for a winner after seven straight losing seasons. The team around Penix still looks playoff caliber, and Penix has already won over his teammates with his personal touch, rather than a cheerleader approach.