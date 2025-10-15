Michael Penix Jr. Sends a Message to the NFL After Falcons’ Statement Win Over Bills
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons didn’t just beat the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, they proved something deeper about who they are and who they are becoming.
In front of a national audience, against one of the league’s most explosive offenses, the Falcons played like a team that belongs in the NFL’s playoff race. It wasn’t about flash or gimmicks. It was about toughness, discipline, and belief, the kind of belief that has quietly been building inside Flowery Branch since training camp.
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said it best after the 24-14 win.
“It showed that we're one of them ones,” Penix exclaimed after the game. “This team is really good. This team is really legit. I feel like the talent that we have on this team definitely helps us a lot.”
It’s a statement of a win that carries weight, especially from a young quarterback who continues to play beyond his years.
Against Buffalo, Penix was poised, efficient, and in command. The Falcons struck early, played with pace, and forced the Bills into a style of game they didn’t want. By the fourth quarter, the national conversation had shifted, from whether the Falcons could hang with the Bills to whether they might be something even bigger.
But as Penix reminded everyone, it wasn’t about validation from the outside. It was about reaffirming what they already knew inside that locker room.
“Obviously, we had that one game that we didn't like, that Carolina game, not putting up any points on the board,” he said. “But I knew that wasn't us, so I didn't soak into that and get in my feelings about that game, because I knew that wasn't us that day. I knew that wasn't me that day. As long as we continue to trust in each other and go out there and play for one another, we'll be fine.”
That trust has become the backbone of this Falcons team. You can see it in how they play defense – fast, connected, and confident. You can hear it in how they talk – focused, grounded, and team-first.
And you can feel it from Morris. When asked about Penix’s “we’re legit” comment, the Falcons’ head coach smiled.
“It just means that Penix is doing the right things,” Morris said. “He's going out there putting his team in position to win. I love how he is about how he corrects himself about the things that he wants to do better every single game, how he wants to finish that game better. I love how he got us started. I love how he was able to go out there and execute the game plan.”
Then came the nod to Buffalo, and what it means to beat a team of that caliber.
“We played a legit team,” Morris said. “So really, when Penix is saying it makes us legit, it's more that he's giving Buffalo a compliment as opposed to really talking about who we are and what we are. But if you can beat a team like Buffalo, you can put yourself up against anybody in the league.”
That’s the point. Every win matters, but this one felt a little bit different. Monday night was a measuring-stick type of game, and Atlanta passed it.
The Bills have been one of the league’s gold standards, and the Falcons outplayed them in nearly every phase. They forced Josh Allen into mistakes, limited the Bills’ rushing attack, and dictated tempo for most of the night.
For a defense that’s already top-ranked in multiple categories, Monday was another exclamation point. For an offense led by a second-year quarterback, it was another sign that they’re finding balance and belief.
Morris and his players won’t call it a statement game, but the rest of the league probably will. They sit at 3-2, but this win might be their most complete effort yet.
Penix continues to look more comfortable every week, Bijan Robinson is making a real case for Offensive Player of the Year, and the locker room is playing with a level of confidence that can’t be faked.
It’s not just that the Falcons are winning. It’s how they’re doing it. They’re physical. They’re organized. They’re resilient. And now, they’re on the national radar.
Because, as Michael Penix Jr. said, and as the rest of the NFL is beginning to realize, this team is “one of them ones.”