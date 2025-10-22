Michael Penix Jr., Several Starters Land on Falcons Injury Report
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are back in Atlanta on Sunday, looking to get back to the winning side of things. Coming to meet them in Week 8 is a struggling Miami Dolphins team that has lost three straight games and six of seven to start the season.
Coming into this one, the Falcons are pretty banged up. While they did not practice on Wednesday, their estimated injury report is filled with key starters and prominent reserves.
Chief of all is quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The starter was noticeably slow to get up after a physical tackle late in the game against the 49ers, but he remained in the game. He was seen grimacing with what appeared to be a lower-body injury of some kind.
Raheem Morris said the quarterback was “day-to-day” with what he called a “bone bruise,” but the injury report revealed that he has a knee injury. Penix was labeled as limited on Wednesday, but he expressed confidence that he would be able to play when he addressed the media.
Left tackle Jake Matthews (ankle) continued the longest active streak of NFL starts last week and was also listed as limited on Wednesday. He played with a rather large ankle brace on Sunday, but finished the game.
At wide receiver, Darnell Mooney (hamstring) was a limited participant today after making his long-awaited return to game action. He returned on Sunday with three catches for 68 yards. Mooney has struggled with various injuries all year and has played in just four games this season, accounting for 10 receptions for 147 yards.
Running back Tyler Allgeier (hip/knee) and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) were also limited on Wednesday.
Rookie nickel Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) has missed the last two weeks with injuries and was a DNP on Wednesday. Rookie edge Jalon Walker (groin) was also listed as a DNP after missing Sunday’s game.
Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) was a DNP, and Morris did not rule out the possibility that he could land on the injured reserve after picking up a forearm fracture on Sunday.
Safety Jordan Fuller (knee) and offensive tackle Storm Norton (foot) both had their 21-day windows opened and were listed as full participants.
See below for the full estimated injury report after Wednesday’s simulated practice.
FULL PARTICIPANT:
- S Jordan Fuller (knee) – FP on Wed
- OT Storm Norton (foot) – FP on Wed
LIMITED PARTICIPANT:
- WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring) – LP on Wed
- QB Michael Penix (knee) – LP on Wed
- RB Tyler Allgeier (hip/knee) – LP on Wed
- CB Mike Ford (calf) – LP on Wed
- T Jake Matthews (ankle) – LP on Wed
- DL Zach Harrison (knee) – LP on Wed
DID NOT PARTICIPATE:
- ILB Divine Deablo (forearm) – DNL on Wed
- Edge Jalon Walker (groin) – DNP on Wed
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (knee/hamstring) – DNP on Wed