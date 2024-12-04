It Should be Michael Penix Jr. Time in Atlanta
Much of the Atlanta Falcons' success through the first part of 2024 rests on the shoulders of quarterback Kirk Cousins. Unfortunately, much of the recent struggles offensively rest with him as well.
With all of the positive momentum dissipated, the Falcons need a spark.
Cousins hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 9. That spans three games and 104 passes. Not a single score through the air. Similarly, Atlanta's offense ground to a halt, losing three games in a row and surrendering the lead in the NFC South.
In order to regain lost momentum , the Atlanta Falcons must bench Cousins in favor of Michael Penix Jr. Reasons remain both numerous and completely sensical.
Placing the Run Game First
If Atlanta makes the switch, Penix needs a grace period, time to acclimate himself into the offense, especially since he saw just over one quarter of action in the preseason.
No better way than making the run game the priority. Atlanta currently sits 15th in the NFL with 27.3 attempts per game. Now, imagine adding four extra carries per game.
That would elevate them to fifth. Moreover, it would allow Penix to take the reins without putting the entire offense on his back. Instead, operating a more run-heavy style frees up the opportunity for play actions. Frankly, those four attempts per game could come from Penix scrambles, something the Falcons won't get from Cousins.
With Penix's arm talent, he will attempt to take the top of the defense. In turn, the box eventually lightens up again, clearing space for the run game to fatigue defenses.
Forward Thinking
Cynics would label the move as a surrender. Instead, it shows that Raheem Morris and his coaching staff want to infuse something different into the offense. Right now, teams stop respecting the Falcons on offense.
Despite all of the talent, they're scoring 12-points per game over the last month. Penix, without substantive film, will surprise defenses.
Plus, the ability to move the pocket grants receivers the ability to either work back to him or stretch the field vertically. Either way, the message supersedes the play. Big contract or not, Morris showing coaching pliability shows the team that the Falcons will attempt to not stand still.
Bottom Line
Will the Falcons bench Kirk Cousins in favor of Michael Penix, Jr?
No. Unfortunately, the team will ride with Cousins with hopes he can pull out of his funk and lead the Falcons to a division crown.
Now, does the thought of Penix playing make sense? Yes.
He adds a new dimension. Even if it lights a fire under Kirk Cousins to push through the slump and improve, the move works. Maybe seeing the rookie slide in and vulture a few snaps will jumpstart the offense.
Either way, some way, somehow, the Atlanta Falcons must improve on offense, and in a hurry.