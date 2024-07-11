New Falcons WR Darnell Mooney - More than Just Speed
The Atlanta Falcons signed one of the NFL’s most dynamic wide receivers in free agency this past March.
Former Chicago Bears speed demon Darnell Mooney, known for his lightning-fast pace, is entering his fifth NFL season, and at age 26, he is one of the league’s most explosive playmakers.
With a career average of 12.2 yards per reception, the former Tulane University standout has capitalized on his speed since his blazing 4.38 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL Combine. The 5-11 175-pound wideout has had quite the journey to Atlanta.
Darnell Mooney’s Background
Mooney hails from Gadsden, Ala., and played four seasons for the Tulane Green Waves. Despite not having one collegiate season in which he amassed over 1000+ receiving yards, the former three-star recruit racked up 19 touchdowns for his career. The Chicago Bears then drafted him with the 173rd overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
As a rookie, he started nine games and showed plenty of potential with his opportunities. In 2021, he had the best year of his career, amassing 1,055 receiving yards on 80 receptions and four touchdowns despite having three different quarterbacks throwing to him.
One of the critical elements of his game is the ability to have lightning stop-and-go agility while still being able to attack the football at its highest point as a receiver.
Between his electric ability to attack the football and his lightning change of pace, which generates elite separation, the fifth-year receiver has much to offer to the Falcons' offense.
What can Mooney bring to the Falcons offense in 2024?
New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson must be chomping at the bit to utilize the former Chicago Bear in the team’s new offense. With a top-10 quarterback in Kirk Cousins, Mooney can shine in a talented-receiver room alongside Drake London and Rondale Moore. Not to mention, with tight end Kyle Pitts also in tow, the possibilities are endless for just how much Darnell can produce, according to general manager Terry Fontenot.
"What we love about him is he's versatile - he can play outside, he can play inside," Fontenot said. "He's a speed element. You can get him the ball quick. He can run."
With his versatility and gritty competitive toughness, expect the 26-year-old to produce solidly for the Falcons this season, no matter where he is on the field.
"Highly competitive young man," Morris said. "He fired me up with the opportunity to go out and get him. When you see the guy be able to stand up there at the X position and probably be an elite separator for you, win some of the one-on-one matchups, some of the 50-50 downs that he turns the other way for you, really fires me up having an opportunity to do that with him."
Head coach Raheem Morris is fired up for his arrival, and Falcon fans should also be.