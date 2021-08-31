Saints Cut Former Falcons RB

The New Orleans Saints have cut former Falcons running back Devonta Freeman.

Freeman was originally drafted by the Falcons in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He rushed for 3,972 yards and 32 touchdowns in six years with Atlanta.

He became the highest-paid running back in the league when he signed a five-year, $41.25 million contract in 2017. Freeman had come off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2015 and 2016 with the Falcons.

He never reached those heights again.

Freeman played in 14 games in 2017 after signing the deal and rushed for 865 yards. He was injured in 2018 and only had 18 carries.

Freeman was released after the 2019 season that saw him rush for 656 yards on 3.6 yards per carry.

The New York Giants signed him at the beginning of the 2020 season, and he was waived in January of this year after just 54 carries for 172 yards. Freeman signed with the Saints on August 1st, and made comments that drew ire from Falcons fans after praising their bitter rival.

"This is a dream come true, because they Saints have always been my favorite team," Freeman said. "It was always unfortunate and uncomfortable for me having to play them twice a season because they were in our division."

Freeman's dream of playing for the Saints will have to remain a dream after being cut on Tuesday.

All NFL teams must reduce their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. today.