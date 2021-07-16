Falcons Rival Saints Lose Starting DT To Suspension

Nobody on the other NFC South teams is crass enough to celebrate the downfall of an opponent. But the NFC South teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, are certainly aware that David Onyemata of the New Orleans Saints said via his Instagram story that he has tested positive for a banned substance and will be suspended for part of the 2021 season.

The statement reads, "I was informed by the NFLPA yesterday that I have tested positive for a banned substance resulting in a suspension for part of the 2021 season. While I was certainly surprised and disappointed with the news, I am responsible for what I put in my body. As I have never knowingly taken anything that could cause a positive test, we are currently in the process of testing the supplements I was taking at the time of the test. Regardless, I am committed to being more aware of any medication and dietary supplements that may contain substances banned by the NFL."

Onyemata started 15 games for the Saints in 2020. He had a career-best 44 tackles and 6.5 sacks from his defensive tackle position. He was originally a fourth-round pick by the Saints out of Manitoba.

Oneymata signed a three-year contact with the Saints last year for $26 million according to Spotrac and was slated to be a starter again for the Saints in 2021.

The Falcons don't play their division rival until Week 9 when they travel to New Orleans on November 7 before a return game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish the regular season on January 9.

David Onyemata's Instagram Story says he faces suspension for 2021. David Onyemata Instagram

