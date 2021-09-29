September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
Publish date:

BREAKING: Richard Sherman to Bucs; Impact on Atlanta Falcons & NFC South

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just signed a 5-time Pro Bowl cornerback
Author:

The Atlanta Falcons are 1-2 and in last place in the NFC South. They're looking up at teams like the 3-0 Carolina Panthers and the 2-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the latter of whom beat them, 48-25, in Week 2.

The Buccaneers just got a bit stronger, on paper, with the signing of five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman.

At age, Sherman doesn't have the speed and quickness that he once did, but with his 6-3 frame, his size remains among the bigger reasons for his cover skills.

Sherman played just five games in 2020, but he was a Pro Bowl selection with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

Sherman faced a litany of legal troubles over the summer, including being charged with DUI and criminal trespass. He pleased not guilty to all of the charges in July.

READ MORE: Calvin Ridley Diplomatic about New Offense, Praises Pitts, Ryan

The Falcons would have, in theory, been interested in a veteran presence in their defensive backfield like Sherman, but he was a $9 million per year player with the 49ers. Even a one-year deal with the Falcons would have likely been cost-prohibitive with their salary cap trouble.

Of course, it was Sherman doing some of the choosing here.

Instead, Sherman ends up in the division, playing for the defending Super Bowl champs

Closer to home, the Falcons are hoping to get cornerback A.J. Terrell back in practice this week and ready for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. Terrell suffered a concussion against Tampa Bay and missed Sunday's win against the New York Giants.

Recommended Articles

1B2BC88F-8B1F-46C1-8EBA-D056CE057022
Play

BREAKING: Richard Sherman Signs with NFC South Team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just signed a 5-time Pro Bowl cornerback

20 minutes ago
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons
Play

Ridley on Growing Pains, Matty Ice and Kyle Pitts

Calvin Ridley discusses the growing pains of a new offense, the composure of Matt Ryan and clutch plays by Kyle Pitts.

49 minutes ago
falcons helmet
Play

Falcons Give Free Agent Tryouts to 5, Including Georgia Product

Tracking Atlanta Falcons roster moves as they happen ...

15 hours ago

And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? The rich get richer, and the climb to the top of the NFC South just became that much harder.

1B2BC88F-8B1F-46C1-8EBA-D056CE057022
News

BREAKING: Richard Sherman Signs with NFC South Team

20 minutes ago
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons
News

Ridley on Growing Pains, Matty Ice and Kyle Pitts

49 minutes ago
falcons helmet
News

Falcons Give Free Agent Tryouts to 5, Including Georgia Product

15 hours ago
Isaiah Oliver vs. New York Giants
News

Smith Praises 2 Falcons Improvement

21 hours ago
Foye Oluokun Atlanta Falcons
Podcast

LISTEN: How High is the Ceiling for Foyesade Oluokun?

22 hours ago
Calvin Ridley Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants
News

NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Rise Up

Sep 28, 2021
Feleipe Franks Atlanta Falcons
News

Rookie QB Feleipe Franks Might Earn Expanded - And Odd - Role

Sep 27, 2021
Arthur Smith Atlanta Falcons
News

Falcons ‘Claw & Clutch’ for Coach

Sep 27, 2021