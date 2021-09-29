BREAKING: Richard Sherman Signs with NFC South Team

The Atlanta Falcons are 1-2 and in last place in the NFC South. They're looking up at teams like the 3-0 Carolina Panthers and the 2-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the latter of whom beat them, 48-25, in Week 2.

The Buccaneers just got a bit stronger, on paper, with the signing of five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman.

At age, Sherman doesn't have the speed and quickness that he once did, but with his 6-3 frame, his size remains among the bigger reasons for his cover skills.

Sherman played just five games in 2020, but he was a Pro Bowl selection with the San Francisco 49ers in 2019.

Sherman faced a litany of legal troubles over the summer, including being charged with DUI and criminal trespass. He pleased not guilty to all of the charges in July.

READ MORE: Calvin Ridley Diplomatic about New Offense, Praises Pitts, Ryan

The Falcons would have, in theory, been interested in a veteran presence in their defensive backfield like Sherman, but he was a $9 million per year player with the 49ers. Even a one-year deal with the Falcons would have likely been cost-prohibitive with their salary cap trouble.

Of course, it was Sherman doing some of the choosing here.

Instead, Sherman ends up in the division, playing for the defending Super Bowl champs

Closer to home, the Falcons are hoping to get cornerback A.J. Terrell back in practice this week and ready for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team. Terrell suffered a concussion against Tampa Bay and missed Sunday's win against the New York Giants.

And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? The rich get richer, and the climb to the top of the NFC South just became that much harder.