NFL.com has Unsettling Prediction for Atlanta Falcons Offensive Line
While players come and go, having continuity along the offensive line can be a steadying force across the entire offense. The Atlanta Falcons are returning virtually their entire offense from last season.
However, the national media seems to forget center Ryan Neuzil started eight games for the Falcons last year, including a 5-1 stretch before quarterback Kirk Cousins was injured in the New Orleans Saints game.
Nick Shook of NFL.com lists former Falcons center Drew Dalman as one of the player departures in free agency that will have the biggest impact on their former team. Dalman signed a massive three-year, $42-million contract with the Chicago Bears.
“Atlanta lost last season’s fourth-best center (per PFF), with Dalman leaving for the Bears in free agency,” wrote Shook on NFL.com. “Signs point to the Falcons replacing him with Ryan Neuzil, who spent half of last season filling in for the injured Dalman but didn’t perform at the same level.
“With Michael Penix Jr. entering his first full season as the team’s starting quarterback, having a reliable center becomes even more important. Neuzil will need to improve to flirt with Dalman’s consistency, and playing center comes with important responsibilities. Like others on this list, the pressure -- and the spotlight -- will be on Neuzil early.”
Despite not signing his restricted-free-agent tender, Neuzil has been at mini camp in Flowery Branch getting work, becoming more familiar with Penix. Dalman had returned to the lineup by the time Penix was inserted as the full-time starter last season.
It feels as if this is a case of PFF gazing gone wrong. Dalman was PFF’s No. 4 center last season, while Neuzil was ranked No. 31. Those rankings didn’t pass the eye test. There wasn’t a distinct drop-off last year when Neuzil subbed for Dalman that suggested a top-5 center had been replaced by one of the league’s worst.
Neuzil and the entire group upfront need to get more acclimatized with the unique style of play that the strong-armed lefty Penix will bring to this new look Atlanta offense.
Fundamentally, Penix differs in most regards from how the immobile Kirk Cousins previously set up in the pocket. It's time for the blocking unit to get their heads on swivels and be fully prepared for their new quarterback to take off and throw on the run.
Given the tough start to the season which is also on deck for Neuzil and Co., it’s crucial that the Falcons are bringing back a center who is familiar with his team and teammates. Even if he’s being overlooked by national pundits.
If Neuzil responds and plays well, a shiny new long-term contract could well be in the offing.