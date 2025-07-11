NFL Network Reveals Atlanta Falcons Player They're 'Rooting' For
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, like the Falcons themselves, is at a crossroads this season. He’s at the end of his rookie contract after three successive disappointing seasons.
Quarterback play, injuries, and questionable effort at times as plagued the former Florida Gators standout during his tenure with the Falcons, but NFL Network analyst Tom Blair isn’t ready to label the No. 4 overall pick in the loaded 2021 NFL Draft a bust. He knows the 24-year-old still has a chance to become a consistent Pro Bowl player.
“OK, so Pitts has definitely not lived up to his draft status, averaging less than 40 receiving yards per game over the past three seasons -- but there's something that strikes me as a little unfair about writing him off as a complete bust at this point,” Blair wrote on NFL.com How many tight ends could meet the expectations that come with being picked fourth overall, especially for an organization that decides to spend much of the next few years wandering the QB wilderness?”
Of course, wandering around the quarterback wilderness, not to mention poor offensive line play in 2020, and a non-existent defense, made the Pitts selection questionable from the start. But the 1,000-yard season, his age, and ability to potentially replace Julio Jones made sense long-term for a rebuilding Falcons team.
Blair thinks that fixing the first of those problems, consistent quarterback play, can help bring out the best of Pitts, though there are plenty of mouths to feed on the Falcons' offense in 2025.
“The last time Pitts worked with a reliably competent signal-caller, catching passes from Matt Ryan as a rookie in 2021, he finished with 1,026 receiving yards, 24th-most in the league,” Blair wrote. “I will admit that the further we get from that season, the less likely it looks that Pitts will turn it around -- but I'm also always pulling for struggling top picks to put it all together. Maybe with a full season of Michael Penix Jr. under center, Pitts can get into a legitimate groove and help the Falcons compete, or at least secure a stronger market for his services elsewhere.
The early returns on Penix’s first three games as a pro were good, but Pitts isn’t the primary option heading into 2025. Of course, he wasn’t supposed to be the primary option in 2021 either. Jones was dealt, Calvin Ridley abandoned ship, and Pitts stepped up.
With Drake London and Bijan Robinson on the field, Pitts can be a viable big-play maker and red-zone threat, leaving the Falcons with a choice at the end of the season. How much of a new contract does he warrant after a good season?
The safe option may be to put a franchise tag on him and make him play another season on a one-year guaranteed contract. If he’s not happy about the one-year deal, at least the Falcons will have the option of negotiating a trade with a 25-year-old Pro Bowl caliber tight end, instead of selling low on the draft bust that he’s perceived to be right now.
The Falcons need a winning season in 2025, or there could be a complete overhaul of the coaching staff and front office in 2026. Kyle Pitts is in the same boat. No one has more to gain this season than the pending free agent.