2020 NFL Combine set to debut in primetime

NFL fans have turned tuning into the scouting combine during the afternoon on a late Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday in February a part of their 21st century tradition. This year, though, a new tradition will begin.

The NFL scouting combine is heading to primetime.

Starting with quarterbacks, tight ends and wide receivers, players will be tested in several on-field workouts, including the most famous 40-yard dash, beginning at 4 pm ET on Thursday, Feb. 27. Quarterbacks will also throw to the receivers in passing drills with the workout concluding at 11 pm ET.

The signal caller workouts usually draw the most fan interest, but the combine will continue with offensive linemen, running backs and special teams players on Friday, Feb. 28. Their workout will also begin at 4 pm and end at 11 pm ET.

Atlanta Falcons fans, though, should be glued to the combine on TV later in the weekend. The defensive players take the field for workouts starting on Saturday, Feb. 29. The defensive linemen and linebackers will work out Saturday and the combine will finish with the defensive backs on Sunday, March 1. The Saturday workout will also air from 4-11 pm ET while Sunday's practice is from 2-7 pm ET.

All coverage will air on NFL Network from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The NFL has hosted the scouting combine at Lucas Oil Stadium for the last 11 years and in Indianapolis since 1987.

NFL Executive Vice President of Events Peter O'Reilly explained to the IndyStar why the league shifted its scouting combine into primetime.

"Interest in the Combine has continued to grow," he wrote in a statement. "By shifting the on-field drills to primetime, it's easier for fans to watch on NFL Network and across the various NFL digital platforms, as well as to attend for free at Lucas Oil Stadium."

With a lot of the on-field workouts on the weekend in previous years anyway, it will be interesting to see if O'Reilly's assertion that more fans will come in primetime is really true. In some ways, it may actually be harder to convince NFL fans to give up their Friday and Saturday nights than their weekend afternoons.

Regardless, the scouting combine is heading for primetime, and the Falcons will certainly have their eyes set on the defensive players when they take the field Saturday.

Again, here's a full list of the 2020 NFL Combine schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 27: QB, TE, WR - 4-11 pm ET

Friday, Feb. 28: OL, RB, PK, ST - 4-11 pm ET

Saturday, Feb. 29: DL, LB - 4-11 pm ET

Sunday, March 1: DB - 2-7 pm ET

**All coverage is on NFL Network**