Marlon Davidson Is Ready To Play Wherever The Falcons Put Him

Christian Crittenden

Falcons rookie Marlon Davidson is adjusting to his first NFL training camp and even more so with its non- traditional format this year. The team was finally able to start padded practices.

“It’s a good day to be out here, being able to play football,” Davidson said. “I’m glad this thing can get to rolling, the first day of pads was excellent, but being out here has been great.”

Davidson is extremely versatile, he has been playing all over the line so far, and will likely continue to do so. From the start of training camp, he has played more inside than out, which is where the team may need him right now.

“Wherever they put me at I’m going to go,” Davidson said. “That’s not the biggest thing about me, I just want to be out on the field and be able to show my athleticism and be able to create havoc.”

Learning from the Vets

The Falcons have several vets Davidson can learn from, and help to speed up his progression, but most notably there is pro-bowl defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.

“That guy, he comes in with laser-sharp focus every day,” Davidson said. “His routine coming in at six being able to go into the weight room and get a lift in, being able to go stretching, being able to go get tape different things like that. Mimicking him, following him, being able to take the next step but also being able to put in my tweaks. You still want to be you, you don’t want to take everything away from him because some things that work for him may not work for me.”

The rookie has been a sponge so far throughout camp, learning from all of his coaches and teammates. He has been bouncing his ideas off of everyone as well.

“I’m leaning on everybody, I need to know something different from everybody They need to tell me something I need help, however, I can be great I’ll take it,” Davidson said.

Playing Shape

Davidson is currently playing at 296 pounds, which is the weight the Falcons want him to play at. He has been able to manage his weight, so far through the early part of training camp.

“Being able to stay consistent with yourself and stay consistent with your diet,” Davidson said. Cheating on your diet means that you’re going to cheat in life in some way, so I have to be able to stay true to myself, staying true to the cause, and what I want to become and what I want to be.”

