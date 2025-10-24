Offensive Piece Falcons Must Go Full Force Against in Dolphins Matchup

De’Von Achane’s outrageous usage got lost in #Dolphins Week 1 faceplant.



Played 33-of-37 snaps with Tua Tagovailoa. Ran 20 routes on 27 dropbacks. This after handling 203 carries plus 78 targets last year.



MIA clearly doesn't think he's "too small".