Options Dwindling for Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins
In the NFL quarterbacks' version of musical chairs, Atlanta Falcons passer Kirk Cousins may be left standing.
The New York Giants signed quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year contract Tuesday worth up to $21 million. Wilson checks the box of a starting-caliber veteran, and with journeyman signal caller Jameis Winston also on the roster, New York no longer has a need for Cousins.
The Giants were one of four teams still facing pressing quarterback questions with no inspiring answer. With New York now out of the fold, that leaves three franchises -- the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Tennessee is expected to take University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall, which effectively fills another spot.
Cousins is also battling the fact he's not the top veteran quarterback still left on the market. That honor goes to Aaron Rodgers, who's mulling his next step. Wherever Rodgers goes -- which seems like it could be Pittsburgh -- there's only-one viable landing spot left.
If Cleveland is the final option, it leaves Cousins with a bevy of pros and cons. He'd get to reunite with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was his quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018-19, and in a room currently consisting of Kenny Pickett and the injured Deshaun Watson, Cousins would have the best path to a starting job.
But the Browns have the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft, and according to Cleveland.com, a group of Stefanski, general manager Andrew Berry and owner Jimmy Haslam held a workout with Ward on Wednesday, which implies at least base level interest in adding a rookie passer.
Cousins doesn't want that. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said Cousins hopes to avoid a scenario like the one he faced in 2024, when he signed a four-year contract worth up to $180 million just for Atlanta to draft quarterback Michael Penix Jr. a month and a half later.
As a result, the 36-year-old Cousins may wait until after the draft to waive his no-trade clause and head to another team -- but that route comes with immense risk, and if Cleveland drafts a young quarterback, Cousins is back in the same spot: a sitting-duck veteran with fans clamoring for the next-best-thing at any sign of trouble.
The lack of trade options doesn't help the Falcons either. While they've repeatedly said they're comfortable with Cousins as a backup, his dead-cap number rose to $35-million next season after allowing his roster bonus to vest earlier this month.
So, what's next for Cousins, who's guaranteed $100 million and made 14 starts with the Falcons last season and completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions?
Perhaps only time will tell -- but his options are dwindling. Fast.