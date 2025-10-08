The Pending Free Agent Atlanta Falcons Must Re-Sign
That the Atlanta Falcons have a lot of players who are scheduled to be free agents following the season isn't exactly news. That's the case every year with every team, but teams prioritize players and try not to let them hit the open market.
Atlanta has several such players this season, including starters like tight end Kyle Pitts, edge rushers Arnold Ebiketie and Leonard Floyd, and defensive tackle David Onyemata.
However, the one player they need to prioritize with a new contract before he hits free agency is linebacker Kaden Elliss.
Elliss was signed as a free agent from the New Orleans Saints in 2023, and like most of general manager Terry Fontenot's free agent signings, he's been good (Kirk Cousins being the iceberg-sized exception).
Elliss is in the final year of his three-year, $21.5 million contract, and turned 30 years old in July. Elliss was brought in to Atlanta to play inside linebacker and free lance as a pressure player at edge or up the middle. With the constant injuries to Troy Andersen, Elliss wasn't given license to attack the backfield like the Falcons had hoped in his first two seasons.
He was still able to lead the team in tackles with 151, as well as quarterback hits with 16 in 2024. He's on pace for fewer tackles in 2025, but is on pace to slighly increase his sacks (from 5 to 6) and quarterback hits (from 16 to 17).
If Elliss's numbers are only slightly increasing, what's the big deal?
The Falcons have the No. 1 defense in the NFL after Week 5. In 2024, the Falcons were 23rd in plays per drive, 26th in time per drive, and 28th in points per drive. In short, the Falcons' defense gave up long, time-consuming drives that ended in scores.
This season, the Falcons have improved to 11th in plays per drive, 13th in time per drive, and 17th in points per drive.
This has meant that Elliss went from 64.4 snaps per game in 2024 to 54.8 snaps per game in 2025. That's 163 fewer snaps across 17 games, or roughly three games worth of snaps the Falcons' defense won't be on the field for in 2025.
Similar numbers in three fewer games? Yes, Elliss is having a significantly bigger impact in games in 2025 as the Falcons' defense is getting teams off the field more frequently. Atlanta's defense was 31st in third-down defense last season. This year - No. 6.
Kyle Pitts is an ideal candidate for a franchise tag. A franchise tag is a one-year, fully guaranteed salary that is the average of the five highest players at his respective position. Tight ends are relatively cheap, and tagging Pitts would be a $15.8 million gamble to make him have back-to-back productive seasons before getting a long-term deal.
Floyd and Onyemata are older veterans who would likely be allowed to walk if they didn't want to come back on a smaller contract. Ebiketie hasn't ever taken the leap from productive reserve to standout starter in the NFL, and could see free agency as well.
But Elliss is the captain of the league's No. 1 defense. He's been productive no matter what role he's been asked to do. As an inside linebacker who can pressure the quarterback, his value could double to $15-million plus if he hits free agency.
Getting out ahead of a three-year extension in the neighborhood of $50 million, with $30 million guaranteed (essentially a two-year $15 million per year deal), would be good business for the Falcons.