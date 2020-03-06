The Falcon Report
2020 PFF draft position rankings: Linebackers

Chris Vinel

Pro Football Focus’s top linebacker in the 2020 NFL Draft only kind of, sort of plays linebacker.

He also frequently lines up at safety, defensive line and nickel corner, and if he had his way, Isaiah Simmons wouldn’t change that.

At the NFL Combine, the former Clemson Tiger was asked what position he plays.

His response: “Defense.”

He has every right to say that after measuring at six-foot-four and 238 pounds and running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. To put that in perspective, his speed ranks in the 95th percentile for safeties and the 84th percentile for cornerbacks.

His stat line from last season — 104 tackles (16.5 for loss), eight sacks and three picks — backs up his physical gifts.

Simmons would probably make a top 10 list at any of his positions, but here’s the linebacker slate he tops:

1. Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

2. Zack Baun, Wisconsin

3. Troy Dye, Oregon

4. Patrick Queen, Louisiana State

5. Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

6. Akeem Davis-Gaither, Appalachian State

7. Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State

8. Davion Taylor, Colorado

9. Cam Brown, Penn State

10. Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

Baun, Queen and Murray provide the star power after Simmons and all project as mid-to-late first-round picks.

Baun, a high school quarterback who’s still growing into his linebacker position, turned in a breakout senior season for the Wisconsin Badgers.

He lived in opposing backfields, finishing with 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks. He grabbed one interception and returned it for a touchdown. He had a “good” meeting with the Atlanta Falcons at the NFL Combine.

Queen helped anchor LSU’s National Championship-winning defense. As a speedy, sideline-to-sideline middle linebacker, he made 85 tackles (12 for loss). He ran a 4.50-second 40-yard dash Sunday.

As a three-year starter for Oklahoma, a College Football Playoff team each of the last three seasons, Murray has been steady and performed well against some of the top teams in the country. Like Queen, he’s fast, posting a 4.52-second 40-yard dash time.

Last season, Murray racked up 102 tackles, including 17 for loss.

With the Falcons needing help all over their defense, they will be taking a long, hard look at these players in the NFL Draft’s early rounds.

