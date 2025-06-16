PFF Names Falcons Kyle Pitts Among 10 Players with Most to Prove
Pro Football Focus (PFF) released a list of 10 NFL players with the most to prove in 2025, and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts made the list.
Pitts had a successful rookie season back in 2021, making 68 catches for 1,026 yards and one touchdown. Those 1,026 yards were the third most by a rookie tight end ever and those 68 catches were the sixth most. However, since then, Pitts has not come close to replicating that production. His second-best season saw him make 53 catches for 667 yards.
The issue has been a mix of injuries, poor quarterback play and poor offensive play-calling. Some fans have taken it a step further, saying Pitts lacks effort. He’s had moments that have led to scrutiny, an example being when he failed to make a catch against the Giants that ended up being intercepted.
Drake London and Darnell Mooney both had seasons with 950 yards or more and five touchdowns or more last year, in the same situation as Pitts. The pressure is certainly on him this year to prove that his rookie season was not just an outlier.
The staff has kept their faith in the 24-year-old former fourth-overall pick.
“He's a big-time mismatch, a big-time matchup problem. When you get a chance to get him one of those matches, you can absolutely exploit those things. He's one of those guys that goes out on third down, was actually able to move the chains, creating that threat for you in that mismatch situation,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said.
The staff certainly still has faith in him.
Morris said Pitts has the ability and the chances to get back to the level expected of him.
“It's just a matter of going out there and doing it. He has all those things, all those opportunities, and they'll present themselves again. I’ve got a lot of belief in him. A lot of that comes with belief.” Morris said.
Pitts enters his final season ahead of free agency. It would be timely for him to get back to his rookie numbers and boost his value on the market.