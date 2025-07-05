PFF Names Atlanta Falcons OL 'Most Valuable' Guard
Pro Football Focus (PFF) shared a graphic via X on Friday that showed the most valuable offensive linemen at each position since 2023. Atlanta Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom was part of the graphic as the most valuable right guard according to wins above replacement (WAR).
Lindstrom received a 93.5 PFF grade in 2024, the highest out of 136 total guards. He received a 94.6 run-blocking grade, also the highest mark of any guard. He gave up just one sack and eight quarterback hits all season, despite playing nearly 1,100 snaps.
In 2023, he received an 87.6 PFF grade, once again the highest among guards with at least 200 snaps. His 87.5 run-blocking grade was the third-highest mark of all guards last season. In 2023, he was otherworldly in pass protection, giving up three sacks (two more than 2024) but only two quarterback hits, 10 hurries, and 15 total pressures on over 1,050 total snaps.
In the last two seasons combined, Lindstrom has only given up four total sacks. That’s a wildly impressive stat, especially considering how immobile Kirk Cousins was in the pocket last season and the erratic play of Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke in 2023.
Only eight other guards last season played 1,000+ snaps and gave up one or fewer sacks last season.
During the 2023 season, Lindstrom, tied with Jacksonville Guard Brandon Schreff, gave up the fewest pressures in the NFL (15) and the fewest hurries (10) of all guards who played at least 50% of their team’s total offensive snaps. Lindstrom was also one of just 12 guards to allow two or fewer quarterback hits.
For his remarkable 2024 season, he was named a 2nd-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler. He earned the same accolades for his 2023 season as well. In fact he has been a Pro Bowler and a 2nd-team All-Pro for the last three consecutive seasons.
Despite the accolades for the last two seasons, Lindstrom was graded even higher in 2022. That season, he wasn’t just the top guard with a 95.0 PFF grade; he was the highest graded player in the NFL at any position.
Offensive linemen hardly ever get their flowers, but Chris Lindstrom is one of the best of the best, and PFF is making sure everyone knows it.