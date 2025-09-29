PFF Rewards Atlanta Falcons with High Grades Following Bounce-Back Win
A week after the Atlanta Falcons were shut out by the Carolina Panthers 30-0, they bounced back with a 34-27 victory over the Washington Commanders. The offense had its best showing of the season, but only had two players graded above an 80.0 on offense according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Drake London was the highest graded player in the entire game, receiving a 91.3 grade, his highest of the season. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (84.4), tight end Kyle Pitts (78.4), running back Tyler Allgeier (75.8) and left tackle Jake Matthews (74.4) round out the top five graded players on offense for Atlanta.
London had his best game of the season, hauling in eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. London posted his first 100-yard performance of the season and found the end zone for the first time this year.
Penix bouncing back was the most impressive part of Sunday’s win. The second-year quarterback did not lose his confidence after Week 3’s abysmal performance, in which he threw a pair of interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. In Week 4, Penix completed 76.9% of his passes for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, and most importantly, he got the deep ball going for the first time this season.
Pitts, like London, caught his first touchdown in Sunday’s win, and also had a season high of 70 yards. He made timely catches all afternoon and was pivotal in moving the sticks down the stretch. Allgeier had just one carry in last Sunday’s loss. In Week 4, he had 16 carries for 51 yards and a 15-yard touchdown where he turned a loss of yards into a score and capped it off by trucking the defender.
Matthews was credited with giving up just two hurries in 65 total snaps on Sunday. He received an 82.4 pass blocking grade, the second highest in the game, trailing only teammate Chris Lindstrom (87.9).
While Atlanta’s offense put up a season-best 34 points, some members of the offense did struggle to get going. Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud was the Falcons' lowest graded player on offense with a 38.8 grade. Tight end Charlie Woerner (42.6), Wide receiver Casey Washington (56.2), Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (57.1) and Wide receiver David Sills (57.5) round out the bottom five for Atlanta’s offense.
McCloud had just one catch on two targets and a drop in Sunday’s win. He had negative yardage on the afternoon. Woerner did not catch a ball in Week 4 and his 42.0 pass blocking grade was the second lowest of all Falcons players.
Washington returned to the field after missing the last two games with a concussion. The second-year player had one catch for 19 yards on three targets. Mooney has also been dealing with injury, missing most of training camp and Week 1 with a shoulder injury. He left Sunday’s win in the third quarter with a hamstring injury and would not return. He finished the game with one catch for 15 yards. Sills was a standout receiver for Atlanta during training camp; however, he did not record a reception on Sunday
Atlanta’s defense played well despite giving up 24 points. The Falcons recorded an interception and forced multiple fumbles, although they did not recover any of them. Linebacker Jalon Walker was the highest graded player on defense, receiving an 86.2 grade. Linebacker Divine Deablo (80.4), linebacker Kaden Elliss (79.7), interior defensive lineman David Onyemata (78.8) and safety Jessie Bates (77.2) round out Atlanta’s top five graded defenders.
Rookie Walker had a quarterback hit, two tackles and a defensive stop. He excelled in run defense, receiving a 77.1 grade, second highest on the team, trailing only Onyemata (78.7). Deablo had himself another great game and nearly came away with his first career interception. He had six total tackles (5 solo, 1 assisted), five defensive stops, broke up a pass and gave up just 11 yards all afternoon. Deablo also had the highest coverage grade in the entire game with a 78.7 score.
Elliss was getting consistent pressure against former Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota all day. The linebacker ended the game with four total pressures, two quarterback hits, one quarterback hurry, one sack, five total tackles (4 solo, 1 assisted), two defensive stops and gave up just six total yards.
Onyemata was the highest graded defender against the rush for either team on Sunday with an 78.7 grade. He had four total tackles (3 solo, 1 assisted) and two defensive stops. Bates had eight total tackles (5 solo, 3 assisted), one defensive stop, gave up just two catches for 18 yards on five targets and Mariota had a 50.4 passer rating when targeting the star safety.
The lowest graded player for either team was cornerback Dee Alford with a 28.4 grade. Cornerback Mike Hughes (46.6), edge rusher Zach Harrison (48.9), defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (55.1) and edge rusher James Pearce Jr. (56.3) round out the bottom five defenders for Atlanta.
Alford was filling in for the injured A.J. Terrell and had been playing well for the last game and a half. However, he struggled on Sunday. Alford was targeted five times, giving up four receptions for 34 yards as well as drawing two penalties. Mariota had a 95.0 passer rating when targeting Alford. The corner had a game-low 29.3 coverage grade.
Hughes also struggled, giving up three receptions on five targets for a team-high 52 yards and a touchdown. Mariota had a 135.0 passer rating when targeting Hughes. His 37.9 tackle grade was the second lowest on the team.
Harrison had one sack and one defensive stop. However, he struggled against the run, receiving a 48.9 run defense grade. Bowman had four total tackles (3 solo, 1 assisted) and gave up two receptions on three targets for 23 total yards. Pearce had two quarterback hurries.
Other notable grades for the Falcons include: Brandon Dorlus (59.2), DeMarcco Hellams (60.0), Chris Lindstrom (60.8), Ruke Orhorhoro (65.4), Matthew Bergeron (70.1), Bijan Robinson (72.9) and Xavier Watts (76.7).