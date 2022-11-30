Steelers-Falcons Week 13 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Falcons are small home favorites in Week 13 against the Steelers.

The Falcons (5-7) host the Steelers (4-7) on Sunday afternoon in the first meeting between the teams since since 2018.

The Falcons are still in contention for the NFC South title, sitting only one loss behind the Buccaneers. Pittsburgh is tied with the Browns for last place in the AFC North, but is fresh off a road win versus the Colts on Monday Night Football.

Pittsburgh is 0-3 this year following a win. Can the Steelers end the streak?

Atlanta is 2-0 as home favorites. Can the Falcons keep their streak going?

The Falcons are favored at home by 1.5 points and the game total is 41.5.

Atlanta has much more at stake in this one and should put up a fight. Marcus Mariota has been a capable quarterback for an Atlanta team that is led by its run game. The Falcons have the second-highest rushing rate in the league (56.28%) and they average 22.7 points per game (14th).

Pittsburgh’s defense has allowed 23.7 (24th) points per game, but those points have mostly come through the air as the Steelers have allowed the second-most passing touchdowns (23) and the third-most passing yards (2,901) this year.

Mariota will need to get the ball in the air to rookie Drake London and perhaps we will see Cordarrelle Patterson in more of a hybrid receiving role Sunday. Tight end Kyle Pitts is on IR and will not be available for this matchup.

The Steelers have struggled offensively, averaging only 17.6 points per game (28th), but rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is improving every week. His chemistry with rookie George Pickens is clear, and he also has receiver Diontae Johnson and tight end Pat Freiermuth as receiving threats. The Steelers will likely be without running Najee Harris, who left Monday’s contest with an abdominal injury, but Benny Snell filled in admirably in his absence.

Luckily for the Steelers, the Falcons are easy to pass and run on and allow 24.4 points per game (25th). Pittsburgh enters this contest on short rest.

Moneyline: STEELERS (-110) | FALCONS (-110)

Spread: PIT +1.5 (-125) | ATL -1.5 (+105)

Total: 42.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Dec. 4, 2022 | 1:00 p.m. ET | CBS

Steelers Straight-Up Record: 4-7

Steelers Against The Spread Record: 5-5-1

Falcons Straight-Up Record: 5-7

Falcons Against The Spread Record: 7-5

Bet on Steelers-Falcons at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

ATL is 4-2 straight-up (SU) at home, while the Steelers are 2-4 SU on the road.

The over has chased in half (six of 12) of Atlanta’s games, compared to just five of 11 Steelers’ games this season.

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• NFL Week 13 Odds, Matchups

• Chiefs Pass Bills as Super Bowl Favorites

• Week 13 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: RB

• Week 13 Power Rankings