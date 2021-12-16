LISTEN: Should Falcons Give QB Matt Ryan a Contract Extension?

Since 2008, Matt Ryan has been the face of the Atlanta Falcons.

But that could change this offseason as Ryan is due for a massive raise. According to Spotrac, Ryan is expected to make $16.25 million as his base salary in 2022.

If the Falcons wish to move on from Ryan, they will need to have a replacement that's worth developing through the draft, like Liberty's Malik Willis or North Carolina's Sam Howell, or they will have to go after a veteran.

And of course, there are major financial ramifications no matter which way Atlanta goes.

There are a number of quarterbacks who could be on the move this offseason, like Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers or Seattle's Russell Wilson, and the Falcons might want to take the risk and bring one of those upgrades to replace Ryan. ... but while such a setup might seem dreamy, there are huge financial blockades there as well.

It can be argued that Ryan is not the same as he was five years ago when he was the MVP, and that he ranks in the middle of the pack compared to other NFL starting quarterbacks. So, if you want to move on from Ryan, be sure the successor has more value and direction.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman reviews the All-22 film from the Falcons' Week 14 win over the Panthers and discusses the play and Ryan's future at quarterback.

First, he answers a listener question about the potential end game for Ryan in Atlanta and discusses the team's draft options in 2022 and 2023 to find an heir apparent.

Then he dives into the film from Sunday's win over the Panthers, looking at Ryan's questionable decision-making and the receivers letting him down.

Then he discusses Jaylinn Hawkins' performance against Carolina, and whether he's poised to fill the shoes of injured starter Erik Harris, or whether he should have a different role in the defense.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.