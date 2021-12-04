LISTEN: How Can Falcons Match Brady's Bucs Offense?

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    LISTEN: How Can Falcons Match Tom Brady's Bucs Offense?

    Locked On Falcons: Will the Falcons "Rise Up" vs. Buccaneers?
    In Week 2, the Atlanta Falcons lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by three scores. On Sunday, they are looking for revenge.

    The Falcons will also look to make history by beating Tom Brady for the first time ever. Brady is 10-0 against the Falcons all-time and in order to give Brady his first loss, the Falcons will have to match him on offense.

    Their biggest weapon, Cordarrelle Patterson, needs the ball in his hands. (See "Feed CP preview'' here.) With Patterson out for half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys and the entire game against the New England Patriots, the Falcons' offense failed to find the end zone. Last week, he ran for a career-high 108 yards and scored the team's two touchdowns in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman is joined by David Harrison (Locked On Bucs) to preview the Falcons vs. Buccaneers matchup in Week 13.

    The duo discusses whether the Bucs can overcome their injuries and if the Falcons will build off their win over the Jaguars to defeat a better Bucs team. 

    They discuss the Bucs' struggles on the road, whether the Falcons can man up the Bucs receivers with Antonio Brown out of the lineup, matching up with Kyle Pitts, and the potential impact of Patterson on special teams in addition to the offense. 

    Then, they break down keys to victories including the Falcons' ability to start fast and keep their foot on the gas before sharing their score predictions for this weekend's game. The 5-6 Falcons are whopping 10-point underdogs here to the 8-3 Buccaneers ... so the smart money is on the defending champs from Tamp

    Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

