Falcons LISTEN: Does Atlanta Have Playoff Hopes?

Heading into the season, the Atlanta Falcons were not seen by many fans or critics as a potential playoff team.

However, through seven weeks of the season, the Falcons sit at .500 after winning three of their past four contests, including a thriller Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Three of the next five games the Falcons face come against teams currently under .500, which bodes favorably for the Dirty Birds.

There are some major tests weaved in there, including the annual road matchup against their biggest rival, the New Orleans Saints, and the 5-1 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

But, the Falcons have proven that they can win in hostile environments. In fact, none of their three wins this season have come in Atlanta. Perhaps the Falcons are a team that thrives under pressure.

It might be too early to rule teams out of the playoff race, but if the Falcons can hold their own for this second phase of their schedule, they will be playing some meaningful football in December.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman is joined by Josh Kendall (The Athletic) to recap the Falcons' Week 7 win over the Dolphins.

The duo discusses whether Kyle Pitts or Matt Ryan's performance was more impressive, whether both players can be realistically expected to maintain that level of play for the rest of the year, Fabian Moreau's rebound game, and what areas of the roster still need to improve if the Falcons hope to make a playoff push over the next 11 games.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons."