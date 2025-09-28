Raheem Morris Calls Falcons Win an Apology for Previous Week
The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) beat the Washington Commanders (2-2) 34 to 27 in Week 4 to earn their second win of the season. Before Sunday’s victory, Washington had won four straight matchups against Atlanta.
A big win for the Falcons, allowing them to keep pace in the division, as every other NFC South team lost on Sunday. Head coach Raheem Morris told fans that the win was an “apology” for the embarrassing 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers a week ago.
“They (wins) are always big, but, you know, when you’re talking about coming off the nasty, disgusting taste that we left out there for ourselves and that was our apology to our fans today, to be able to go out there and get us a win. So we can go out and enjoy our bye week, and everyone can be a little bit happier.” Morris said after the game.
A great bounce back for Atlanta, and a week after being shut out, the offense put together its best game of the young season. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had over 300 total yards, amassing 313 and two touchdowns.
Star running back Bijan Robinson had nearly 200 yards from scrimmage, rushing for 75 and a touchdown while also adding a career high 106 receiving yards. Tyler Allgeier added 51 yards on the ground and turned a loss of yards into a 15-yard touchdown run.
Pass catchers Drake London and Kyle Pitts both hauled in their first touchdowns of the season. London caught eight balls for 110 yards while Pitts had five receptions for 70 yards. Atlanta had four touchdowns in the red zone on Sunday, where they’ve struggled mightily this year.
“It [the offense] seemed more comfortable with what we are and what we want to do. So, I was really pleased with how that worked out today.” Morris said.
Robinson said last week that the Week 3 loss needs to be a turning point for Atlanta to become the team they want to be. On Sunday, the Falcons took a step towards looking like the team that fans expected to see this season.
While for now the win can serve as an apology for Week 3, the Falcons will need to string together more wins if they hope to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Falcons have a bye in Week 5, and then return to action back at home against the undefeated Buffalo Bills in Week 6 on Monday Night Football.