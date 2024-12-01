Kirk Cousins Throws 4 INTs as Falcons Fall to Chargers: 3 Takeaways
The Atlanta Falcons, who lost a pair of games leading into their Week 12 bye, were hoping to flip the script on their struggles Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Atlanta had eight extra days of rest. It had the home field advantage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It didn't have the result.
The Falcons (6-6) lost their third consecutive Sunday, falling 17-13 to the Chargers (8-4).
Here's how Atlanta, despite its significantly fresher legs and strong defensive performance, fell on its home turf.
Cousins, offense plagued by self-inflicted wounds
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a season-high four interceptions and is now leads the NFL in interceptions with 13.
Each of Cousins's interceptions came in Chargers territory. One was a pick-six on fourth and 5, as rookie cornerback Tarheeb Still undercut a pass intended for receiver Darnell Mooney and took it 61 yards to the endzone. Another saw safety Marcus Maye, signed by the Chargers this week, snag a floating pass with no clear window in the endzone.
The last was on Atlanta's final offensive play in desperation mode, facing a fourth and 12 -- three plays after Cousins was strip-sacked for an 11-yard loss on first and 10.
The 36-year-old Cousins finished 24-for-39 passing for 245 yards and no touchdowns, his third consecutive game with no touchdowns, which is the longest stretch in his career.
Atlanta totaled 296 net yards of offense and totaled 19 first downs to Los Angeles' nine, but ultimately, the Falcons fell victim to the same self-inflicted wounds coach Raheem Morris wanted to fix over the bye week.
Falcons pass rush has best game of season
With 1:18 remaining in the first half, Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie chased down and ultimately sacked Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. It marked Ebiketie's second sack of the game and Atlanta's third.
With 6:23 left in the third quarter, Falcons defensive tackle Kentavius Street sacked Herbert, giving Atlanta its fourth of the game -- a season-high mark with over 21 minutes still remaining.
The Falcons entered Sunday with just 10 sacks in 11 games. They finished the game with five sacks, their most since a six-sack showing against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 24, 2023.
Atlanta allowed only 172 yards from scrimmage, a season-low, but it ultimately didn't matter.
Koo, battling injury, raises more questions
The Falcons' first offensive drive ended with 13 plays, 53 yards and no points after kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 35-yard field goal. He started on the right hash, and the kick, which once looked good, faded to the right side of the goal post.
In the moment, it pushed Koo to just 4-for-10 kicking since an Oct. 20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. After a career-worst 1-for-4 performance against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 10, Koo made both of his tries Nov. 17 against the Denver Broncos.
Yet on Sunday, his missed chip shot again raised concerns about his ability as Atlanta's kicker. He battled a right hip injury throughout the week in practice, which caused the Falcons to sign former Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson as an emergency option, but Atlanta ultimately thought Koo was good to go.
He made his lone extra point attempt in the first quarter and a pair of field goals in the second half, but Koo, who at one point last season became the most accurate kicker in NFL history, has endured a difficult past six games.
What's next?
The Falcons return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.