Rapid Reactions: Atlanta Falcons Lose to Dallas Cowboys
ARLINGTON, TX – The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their slate of exhibition games on Friday with a 31-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. While the score is ultimately meaningless, the loss dropped the team to 0-3 in preseason action for the second consecutive season.
With training camp and NFL preseason in the rearview mirror, attention for the Atlanta Falcons can officially turn to the construction of their initial 53-man roster. NFL franchises will have until Tuesday, August 26th at 4 p.m. ET to finalize their roster decisions.
Several players will sign onto practice squads throughout the league starting Wednesday, and a lucky few might get plucked to an active roster somewhere. The Falcons’ practice squad tracker will start humming on Wednesday.
Fans did not see many players who would be starters or heavily involved in rotations, but some of these players got a final opportunity to audition for their spot on the team.
The Falcons leave preseason winless, but the standings won’t matter nearly as much as the decisions looming on Tuesday. With offensive line depth in question and skill players on the bubble making final cases, Atlanta’s front office now faces its most important weekend of the summer.
Jeff Ulbrich Returns to Atlanta for a “Personal Matter”
During the Fox 5 broadcast, Jennifer Hale mentioned that Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich had to go back to Atlanta due to a personal matter. In his place, defensive pass game coordinator Mike Rutenberg called the defensive plays in the first half, while assistant head coach Jerry Gray called defensive plays in the second.
Ulbrich is in his first year as the defensive coordinator with the team after serving in an interim role in 2020.
In his absence, the Cowboys moved the ball pretty easily. They gained 113 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns on their first two drives of the game, but they settled in after that.
Offensive Line Struggles
The Falcons’ offensive line was under the microscope on Friday night after injuries to both right tackle Kaleb McGary and swing tackle Storm Norton. With the regular season just two away and roster cuts coming on Tuesday, there was an immediacy to the performance of this unit.
Elijah Wilkinson, the presumed successor for the pair of injured tackles, did not play against the Cowboys. Brandon Parker lined up at right tackle while Jack Nelson lined up at left tackle. Mike Johnson, host of the Falcons’ pre- and post-game show on 92.9 The Game, noted it could be because they’re trying to see if either could replicate the ‘swing tackle’ role of Norton.
Neither was particularly impressive, with Nelson giving up a bad sack of Easton Stick while Parker was slapped with some penalties. The rookie will likely spend the season on the practice squad as he continues with his development.
The unit as a whole came up short on a 3rd-and-1 late in the first quarter with a trio of Falcons blocking a single Cowboy. Running back Nathan Carter was tackled on that play as soon as he touched the ball, and the Falcons lost five yards on the play. As a whole, the rushing attack picked up just 16 yards on 10 carries (1.6 yards per carry) in the first half.
Depending on the severity of the McGary injury, and with Brandon Parker and Jack Nelson struggling, general manager Terry Fontenot may have to look outside the building for help after cuts.
Younghoe Koo Misses Long Field Goal (But Don’t Overthink This)
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris all but confirmed what we have long thought about the team’s kicker battle earlier this week.
“You never want to say any competition is over, but you know [Younghoe] Koo looked great,” Morris said earlier this week. “Lenny’s looked good, [and] really fired up about both those guys and what they’ve done, but Koo’s got some emotional bank account with me, and I’ll just leave it at that.”
Koo, the team’s starting kicker since 2019, is coming off his worst-career professional season. The career 86% kicker connected on just 73% of his tries last year, so the team wanted to bring in some competition.
The Falcons signed German-born kicker Lenny Kreig in March after a strong combine performance where he went 14-for-14 on kicks from 35 to 55 yards. The rookie kicker showed off a strong leg, including a 57-yard make in the Falcons’ first preseason game against the Lions. Ultimately, this felt like a job that was Koo’s to lose more than Kreig’s to win.
Interestingly, Morris opted to send Koo out on Friday to kick.
The veteran missed his first try from 51 yards but connected with his second attempt from 38 and his third from 28. Despite the miss, Koo has been sharp all summer, and a single kick is exceedingly unlikely to change any potential decisions from the coaching staff.
Nick Nash, Feleipe Franks State Their Case
UDFA wide receiver Nick Nash and tight end Feleipe Franks are both sitting on the roster bubble as the Falcons wrap preseason action, but both stated strong cases on Friday night.
Quarterback Easton Stick was able to ride with these two en route to a solid first half of action. He finished completing 15-of-19 for 145 yards and a touchdown. Nash was his preferred target, catching five of his six targets for 69 yards. Franks caught a pair of passes, but one went for a 23-yard diving touchdown.
Also on the bubble is wide receiver Chris Blair. He finished the first half with 38 yards on four catches (six targets), but had one moment of miscommunication with Stick that led to an interception. Blair broke off route while Stick threw it deep. The turnover was called back on a Cowboys substitution penalty.
Blair also had a tough drop near the goal line in the second half, and Stick threw an interception.
Ultimately, only the quarterback is likely to make the initial 53-man roster, but the other three could find themselves on the team’s practice squad.
One interesting thing to note here is the absence of David Sills V. The veteran wide receiver was considered a bubble player, but with some lingering injury issues to Ray-Ray McCloud and Darnell Mooney, the team may opt to keep an additional wideout (on top of Casey Washington) to supplement them early in the season. By all measures, Sills could end up being that guy.